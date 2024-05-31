NATO chief Stoltenberg seeks 'at least' 40 billion euro in yearly Ukraine aid

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged members to commit to providing Ukraine at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) a year in military aid, seeking to ensure long-term support as war with Russia grinds on.

With Russia waging a major new offensive, NATO foreign ministers met in Prague to lay the groundwork for a July summit in Washington that will both celebrate 75 years of the transatlantic alliance and seek new ways to bolster Ukraine.

The United States has led assistance to Ukraine but is resuming aid after a months-long delay triggered by fighting in Congress, with November's presidential election throwing further doubt on future US funding.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine each year. We must maintain at least this level of support each year, for as long as necessary," Stoltenberg told journalists after the two days of talks.

He said he wanted NATO's 32 countries to share the burden "equitably" and be ready to announce the plan at the Washington summit.

He said one way to measure each country's commitment could be to base it on gross domestic product, but the plan was not finalised.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO allies provided 99 percent of military aid to Ukraine.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Russia launches strikes on Kharkiv as Biden lets Ukraine use US arms to hit inside Russia
NATO chief Stoltenberg pushes alliance to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia
NATO foreign ministers mark 75 years of alliance, discuss more support for Ukraine

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

    The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict

    The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.

  • New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

    The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.

  • Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’

    Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o

  • Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference

    Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • ‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice

    "What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.

  • Trump Biographer Says This Telltale Sign ‘Indicates Panic’ In Ex-President

    Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.

  • Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict

    Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…

  • Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

  • Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's sons react to guilty verdict in hush money trial

    Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.

  • Ukraine launches major attack against Russian base in Crimea

    Ukraine has launched a major attack on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.

  • Jill Biden Sums Up Donald Trump With 1 Withering Word

    The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.

  • Marcos’ Surprising Embrace of US Puts China on Back Foot

    (Bloomberg) -- As soon as it became clear that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had won the Philippine presidential election in May 2022, the nation’s ambassador to the US was asked by the White House when President Joe Biden should give him a congratulatory call.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Billionaires Are Rushing to Back Trump, Verdict Be DamnedDonald Trump Becomes First Former US President Guilty of CrimesTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in Hush-Money Case. Now What?South Africa Election Results Wit

  • Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump

    The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.

  • Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?

    OTTAWA — A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada. Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison. Mario Bellissimo says that makes him "criminally inadmissible," and he can't apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence. However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, ex

  • North Korea's trash rains onto South Korea, balloon by balloon. Here's what it means

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Manure. Cigarette butts. Scraps of cloth. Waste batteries. Even, reportedly, diapers. This week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump all of that trash across rival South Korea — an old-fashioned, Cold War-style provocation that the country has rarely used in recent years.

  • Exhausted Hamilton residents dealing with 'nightmare' noise next door say pleas to city, police go unheard

    The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly