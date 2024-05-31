NATO chief Stoltenberg seeks 'at least' 40 billion euro in yearly Ukraine aid

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged members to commit to providing Ukraine at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) a year in military aid, seeking to ensure long-term support as war with Russia grinds on.

With Russia waging a major new offensive, NATO foreign ministers met in Prague to lay the groundwork for a July summit in Washington that will both celebrate 75 years of the transatlantic alliance and seek new ways to bolster Ukraine.

The United States has led assistance to Ukraine but is resuming aid after a months-long delay triggered by fighting in Congress, with November's presidential election throwing further doubt on future US funding.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine each year. We must maintain at least this level of support each year, for as long as necessary," Stoltenberg told journalists after the two days of talks.

He said he wanted NATO's 32 countries to share the burden "equitably" and be ready to announce the plan at the Washington summit.

He said one way to measure each country's commitment could be to base it on gross domestic product, but the plan was not finalised.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO allies provided 99 percent of military aid to Ukraine.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia launches strikes on Kharkiv as Biden lets Ukraine use US arms to hit inside Russia

NATO chief Stoltenberg pushes alliance to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia

NATO foreign ministers mark 75 years of alliance, discuss more support for Ukraine