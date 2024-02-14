What is Nato and which countries are members?

Soldiers from Nato countries taking part in an exercise in Estonia, 2021

US President Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump's recent comments about Nato as "dumb" and "shameful".

The former president told an election rally that he would encourage Russia to attack Nato countries which failed to meet the organisation's spending target.

Nato, which is a military alliance of countries in Europe and North America, has been recruiting new members and bolstering its defences following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What is Nato and when was it set up?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

Its aim was to block expansion by the then Soviet Union - a group of states which included Russia.

Members agree that if one of them is attacked, the other nations should help it defend itself.

Nato does not have an army of its own, but member countries can take collective military action in response to crises. They also coordinate military plans and carry out joint military exercises.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Nato said that it posed the "most significant and direct threat to allies' security".

Which countries are Nato members?

Nato has 31 members across Europe and North America, including the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many Eastern European countries joined: Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Map showing Nato member states, including those which have joined since 1997 (Albania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia) and those applying to join now (Sweden, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia & Herzegovina) (map used from July 2022)

Sweden and Finland applied to join in May 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two countries feared for their security.

Finland - which has a 1,340km (832 mile) land border with Russia - became a Nato member in April 2023.

Sweden only needs Hungary's parliament to approve its membership.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia also want to join.

How much do Nato members spend on defence?

Nato asks member states to spend at least 2% of their national income on defence.

The US spends nearly 3.5% and countries which border Russia - such as Poland and the Baltic Republics - also spend more than 2% on their militaries.

The UK spends just over 2%.

However, countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain spent under the minimum level in 2023.

Graphic showing Nato defence spending as a % of GDP (added July 2023)

When will Ukraine join Nato?

Nato has said that Ukraine can become a member, but has not confirmed when this will happen.

It refused Ukrainian President Zelensky's request for "fast-track" membership in September 2022.

Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg has told President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine can join in "the long-term"

Russia has consistently opposed the idea of Ukraine joining Nato, fearing it would bring the alliance's forces too close to its own territory.

President Zelensky accepts that his country cannot join Nato while it is at war with Russia, but wants to join as soon as possible after fighting ends.

Since July 2023, the Nato-Ukraine Council has coordinated efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

What weapons are Nato countries giving Ukraine?

As a group, Nato has not sent weapons to Ukraine, but several individual member countries have done so.

The US, UK, Germany and Turkey have provided anti-tank weapons, missile defence systems, artillery guns, tanks and military drones.

The US and UK have also supplied long-range missiles.

The US is supplying long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The US has let Nato countries offer its fighter jets, such as F-16s, to Ukraine, and teach pilots how to fly them.

The Netherlands said it may soon deliver 18 F-16 jets.

However, Nato countries are not sending troops to Ukraine, or using their air forces to impose a no-fly zone over the region, because that could provoke a direct conflict with Russia.

How is Nato increasing its defences against Russia?

In 2023, Nato commanders agreed detailed plans for countering possible Russian attacks in the Arctic and north Atlantic, central Europe, or the Mediterranean region.

Nato previously announced plans to increase the number of its troops in Europe on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000.

It has also bolstered its defences on its eastern flank, bordering Russia.

There are currently eight battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic Republics. Before the war in Ukraine, there were four.

What is the Steadfast Defender exercise?

In February 2024, Nato is staging one of its largest military exercises since the end of the Cold War.

The Steadfast Defender exercise in Eastern Europe involves 90,000 personnel from all 31 Nato countries plus Sweden.

The UK is sending 20,000 personnel and is shipping 600 military vehicles to the continent for the exercise.

The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is taking part, replacing HMS Queen Elizabeth, which broke down ahead of its planned departure.