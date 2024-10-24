All Nato countries should spend 3pc of GDP on defence, Robert Jenrick says

Soldiers at a military base in Sweden. The country joined Nato earlier this year - JOHAN NILSSON/AFP

All Nato countries should spend 3 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, Robert Jenrick has said.

The Conservative Party leadership hopeful warned that with another war between China and Taiwan on the horizon – and continued Russian “belligerence” in Ukraine – all members of the alliance should be investing more in defence.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said: “Peace comes through strength. To deter a Russian invasion of Nato, we must spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence and make that the new Nato standard for all member states.

“We must prepare for an American pivot to the Indo-Pacific to contain China, which means the UK and Europe stepping up to defend against Russian belligerence. The age of freeloading has come to an end.”

The former immigration minister made the comments ahead of Nov 2, when the results of the Tory leadership election will be announced.

His call for an increase in defence spending follows similar comments made by James Cleverly, who was knocked out of the leadership contest earlier this month.

Mr Cleverly said he wanted more spent on the military because “the defence of our nation is the first duty of Government”.

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick is currently behind his rival Kemi Badenoch in the polls - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Currently, Nato members have committed to spend at least 2 per cent of the value of their economies on defence, with the UK spending 2.3 per cent.

The previous Tory government pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP. Labour has said it has the same ambition – but has yet to set out a timeline for achieving the goal.

In a bid to beat his rival Kemi Badenoch to Tory leader, Mr Jenrick has also pledged to introduce a “Great Reform Act” – if he eventually becomes prime minister – which would scrap the Climate Change Act, Equality Act and Human Rights Act.

The 42-year-old, who is currently behind in the polls to Ms Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, also called for more support for military personnel.

“We face an axis of authoritarian states on the offensive but our brave Armed Forces are depleted and under-equipped,” he said.

He cited low stockpiles of ammunition and a “crumbling” nuclear deterrent as warning lights that things must be improved.

“We need a new covenant with our brave service personnel,” Mr Jenrick said.

“That means paying them more to address the recruitment and retention crisis, settling the pay dispute with the RFA [Royal Fleet Auxiliary] crew immediately, and giving veterans in need priority for council housing.”

The Royal Navy has suffered the most from the staffing crisis in the Armed Forces - LPhot Kyle Heller/Royal Navy

His comments come as a staffing crisis threatens to engulf the military. All three services of the Armed Forces have been hit by recruitment and retention problems, with the Royal Navy having suffered the most.

The Telegraph recently revealed that the UK’s Carrier Strike Group has become reliant on foreign support ships at sea because of the crisis.

The RFA does not have enough sailors to crew its support vessels, while its seafarers have taken part in a series of strike actions in recent months.

Mr Jenrick also called on the West to reduce its dependency on China, amid potential war in the Indo-Pacific region in the near future.

“We must wake up and urgently prepare for China to invade Taiwan within three years,” he said.

“We should take the Chinese Communist Party at their word and open our eyes to their actions – they have undergone the biggest build-up in history. We must urgently reduce our reliance on China in critical sectors and engage our allies in a collective response.”

Mr Jenrick added: “And we must bolster our defences at home by rooting out foreign influence.

“We should have closed Beijing-controlled Confucius Institutes as we promised, shut down Iranian-funded mosques spreading extremism, like the Islamic Centre of England, and scrap China’s plans for a new mega-embassy in the heart of London.”