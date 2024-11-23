NATO head and Trump meet in Florida for talks on global security

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and the head of NATO have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said Saturday.

In a brief statement, NATO said Trump and its secretary general, Mark Rutte, met on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

“They discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance,” the statement said without giving details.

It appeared to be Rutte's first meeting with Trump since his Nov. 5 election as 47th president of the United States.

Rutte and his team also met Trump's pick as national security adviser, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, and other members of the president-elect's national security team, the NATO statement said.

Rutte took over at the helm of NATO in October.

The Associated Press