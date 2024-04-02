Nato may send weapons directly to Ukraine to ‘shield’ support if Trump wins presidency

Ukrainian soldiers fire a M101 howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline - Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Nato could send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine for the first time under a plan to “Trump-proof” Western support for the war-torn nation.

The $100 billion (£79.5 billion) “trust fund” scheme would see the transatlantic military alliance take charge of donations previously sent on an individual basis.

It would likely require European Nato members to commit a greater proportion of money and weapons than they currently do, which officials believe will help placate Donald Trump.

Trump supporters have blocked a major tranche of aid to Ukraine from passing Congress as he rails against Nato members that do not spend enough on defence. Officials fear Ukraine funding could further dry up if Mr Trump is re-elected in November.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s departing secretary-general, has privately told member states a shift in the alliance’s donations policy is needed to “shield it [aid to Ukraine] against the winds of political change”, a tacit admission that American support is not guaranteed.

Details of the plan are still under discussion, but officials expect Europe to agree to fund the majority of long-term aid packages.

“It needs to be some sort of trust fund construction, but one where you all agree to do this based on a common funding distribution key,” a senior Nato diplomat said.

“It solves a burden-sharing problem,” the source added.

But plans for Nato to directly give weapons to Ukraine would be seen in Moscow as escalatory given Vladimir Putin’s attempts to paint his invasion of Ukraine as a bid to stop Nato expanding its borders.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's departing secretary-general in Armenia - STEPAN POGHOSYAN/REUTERS

In early discussions over the “Nato Mission Ukraine” scheme, a number of allies have raised issues over a previously-agreed red line to directly deliver lethal aid to Kyiv.

“If we are to do this, we have to cross the Rubicon in that Nato will have a role in coordinating the supply of lethal support to Ukraine,” the senior diplomat said.

Under the scheme, Nato commanders would take over the reins of power of the Ukraine Contact Group of 50-plus allies co-ordinating weapon deliveries to Kyiv previously managed by the Americans.

It would be underpinned by an offer of $100 billion in funding over the next five years to improve the state of Ukraine’s armed forces with weapons and training.

It has been billed as a “bridge” to Nato membership for Ukraine, which US officials have warned will not be presented with a roadmap to accession of the alliance at a summit in Washington in July.

Mr Stoltenberg has proposed that it would be funded using a “common distribution key” to demonstrate to critics in Washington that European nations are pulling their weight.

Under one plan, Germany (16 per cent), Britain (11 per cent) and France (10 per cent) would be expected to contribute the lion’s share of the war chest, whereas the United States would be asked to stump up 16 per cent.

The Baltic countries have proposed that the money being channeled into Ukraine’s war effort could be increased further if Nato countries commit to spending at least 0.25 per cent of GDP on aid for Kyiv.

Republican supporters of former president Donald Trump have argued that the US should not commit to any new aid package until Europe demonstrates it is taking on more of the burden of supporting Ukraine.

A $60 billion US aid package is currently being held up by political wrangling by a handful of Republicans in Congress demanding more domestic legislation to tackle illegal immigration.

Ukrainian and US officials have repeatedly warned ammunition shortages in part triggered by the absence of American support is resulting in Russian gains on the battlefield.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state with Sebastien Lecornu, the French armed forces minister - Lafargue Raphael/Shutterstock

The aim is to finalise the deal ahead of a crunch summit to mark Nato’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington just days before Mr Trump’s expected coronation as the Republican candidate for president.

To further appease Americans uneasy about their support for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky will be advised to accept the deal, even though it contains no concrete promise of Nato membership for Kyiv.

At a summit in Vilnius last year, Ukraine’s president caused a storm when he branded Nato “absurd” for refusing to offer his country swift entry into the military alliance once the war is over.

The new offer to Ukraine also serves as an official confirmation by its Western allies that the war with Russia will continue for years to come.

With Ukraine losing ground across almost 600 miles of front line, Nato officials believe deepening support for Kyiv is needed to demonstrate previous donations have not been futile.