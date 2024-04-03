NATO ministers meet to discuss €100bn military fund for Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers are on Wednesday meeting in Brussels amid increased worry about the ongoing war in Ukraine. They're expected to discuss a proposal to create a €100 billion fund for supporting Ukraine’s military.

The proposal, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, would give the alliance a more direct role in coordinating the supply of arms, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

NATO’s official stance on the Ukraine war is unequivocal: it "condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's brutal and unprovoked war of aggression".

An updated statement by the alliance confirmed it would continue to provide Ukraine with "unprecedented levels of support, helping to uphold its fundamental right to self-defence.”

But Kyiv ghas said this is not enough. The country is facing critical shortages of arms and troops as it holds off an onslaught of Russian attacks.

US aid blocked

The US, NATO's leading member, is a key military backer for Ukraine – but a €55.8 billion aid package has been held up in Congress.

Ahead of the Brussels talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls for Congress to release the aid.

“We are at a critical moment where it is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defences,” Blinken said during a visit to an arms factory in Paris.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, speaking to Congress earlier this week, said Ukrainian forces would have to cede further territory to Russia if US military aid does not arrive soon.

The war in Ukraine has radically altered the alliance.

On 4 April, NATO will celebrate its 75th anniversary.



