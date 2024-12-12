Nato Chief Says Its Members Must Move To 'Wartime Mindset' As Putin Increases Threats To West

Kate Nicholson
·2 min read
Putin and Mark Rutte
Putin and Mark Rutte AP

Nato’s chief has urged the alliance’s members to adopt a “wartime mindset” over the growing threat from Russia in the coming years.

The secretary general, Mark Rutte, said all of Nato’s members should consider increasing defence spending above the 2% of GDP they are currently expected to invest.

Speaking in Brussels, he said: “Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraine and with us.

“We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset and turbocharge our defence production and defence spending.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has long blamed Nato’s supposed expansion to the east for pushing him chose to invade Ukraine in 2022, because he said it made Moscow feel threatened.

Ukraine wants to join Nato, but might be pressured to drop that bid in order to secure a peace deal with Russia when president-elect Donald Trump enters the White House next month.

Rutte said Nato members spent more than 3% of their GDP on defence during the Cold War, when tensions between the US and Russia were high.

He also said Nato need to be aware of China’s ambitions, especially when it comes to its intentions towards Taiwan.

His comments will be seen as an attempt to pre-empt Trump, who is expected to repeat his calls for all Nato member states to increase their defence spending.

In 2018, during his last term in office, Trump pushed for Nato allies to double their military funding target to 4% of GDP.

At the moment, many member states spend less than the 2% on defence.

Around 23 of the 32 members are expected to reach the target amount by the end of the year.

The UK currently spends just over 2%, but defence secretary John Healey reiterated last week that the UK is “totally committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP”.

He said 2.5% of GDP on defence would be “a level we haven’t seen in this country since 2010, when Labour was last in government”.

Labour has not put clear timeline on that promise, though.

Less than a week after he was elected in July, PM Keir Starmer also said the government have a “cast iron” commitment” to hiking defence spending.

He said: “At a time when we face multiple threats at home and abroad, we must make sure we are ready to defend ourselves.”

Yet he prefaced that this increase in defence would have to be “within our fiscal rules” and that a “strategic review needs to come first”.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Latest news bulletin | December 12th – Midday

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.

  • Russian forces less than 2 miles from key Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk

    Russian forces are now just three kilometers (1.9 miles) from the outskirts of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after making advances Wednesday, according to Ukrainian mapping service DeepState. They have also destroyed or captured Ukrainian positions near the city, a Ukrainian army spokesperson said.

  • Ukraine loses ground near strategic hub of Pokrovsk

    Russian troops destroyed or captured several Ukrainian positions near the eastern city of Pokrovsk, Kyiv's military said on Wednesday, as Moscow bears down on the strategic logistics hub that is home to a unique Ukrainian coking mine. After months of accelerating advances towards Pokrovsk, Moscow's forces are now as close as 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) from the southern outskirts of the city, according to Ukraine's DeepState, which maps the front lines using open sources. The fall of Pokrovsk, an important logistics centre for the Ukrainian military, would amount to the biggest military setback for Kyiv in months.

  • N.J. grand jury indicts driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers

    A New Jersey grand jury has returned a six-count indictment charging the man accused of killing NHL star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, while driving drunk this summer.

  • Russia backs Orban's efforts for Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

    MOSCOW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin backs Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to achieve a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and a major exchange of prisoners of war, the Kremlin said on Thursday, even though Kyiv has scoffed at the idea. Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Orban made the proposals in a call to Putin on Wednesday, the Kremlin and Hungary said, without giving more details.

  • FBI director Christopher Wray to resign before Donald Trump becomes president

    FBI director Christopher Wray has said he will resign at the end of Joe Biden's term in January, before Donald Trump comes into office. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the president-elect said he intended to nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the job. In a town hall meeting, Mr Wray said that he would be stepping down "after weeks of careful thought".

  • Donald Trump Jr. Reacts To Kimberly Guilfoyle Ambassador News Amid Breakup Rumors

    The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.

  • 11-year-old girl rescued as sole survivor of shipwreck off Italian coast

    An 11-year-old girl was miraculously rescued after three days of being stranded at sea when a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island is believed to have killed the remaining passengers on the vessel. Germany's CompassCollective, the charitable organization that rescued the girl at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, said its boat was en route on a different rescue operation when they heard her shouting from the water. "It was an incredible coincidence that we heard the child's voice despite the engine running," Skipper Matthias Wiedenlübbert said in a press release detailing the rescue.

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Fox News host floats idea Trump could expand America through a land purchase

    The suggestions comes as Donald Trump has been trolling Canada about becoming a U.S. state

  • Authoritarianism Expert Flags Chilling Thing That’s ‘Happening Now’ With Donald Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat talked about the "personalist rule" and its worrying effects.

  • Russia tells citizens to avoid travel to the West - and responds to Donald Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire

    Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.

  • Trump Hands Twice-Failed Candidate Kari Lake Powerful New Job

    President-elect Donald Trump picked Kari Lake, a longtime loyalist and failed Arizona gubernatorial and senatorial candidate, as director of U.S. state-owned broadcaster Voice of America. Lake, a former local news anchor at Fox 10 Phoenix, became one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. She repeated her claims of election fraud after she narrowly lost the 2022 gubernatorial race in Arizona, never conceding to her De

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Trump Must Pay $500M Civil Fraud Fine, President Or Not: NY AG

    The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.

  • ‘Oh My God!’: Seth Meyers Has Dark Realization About Donald Trump’s Billionaire Cabinet

    “Do you know what this means?”

  • Russia vows response after Ukraine used US-made ATACMS to strike airfield

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that Ukraine had struck a military airfield on the Azov Sea with six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, a move that could prompt Moscow to launch another experimental intermediate-range hypersonic missile at Ukraine. Russia's defence ministry said two of the missiles fired by Ukraine were shot down by a Pantsir missile defence system and the rest were destroyed by electronic warfare.

  • Mitch McConnell Says Trump Win Puts Americans In A 'Very Dangerous World'

    The GOP's outgoing Senate leader said he plans to spend his final two years in office pushing back against the Trump-fueled isolationism within his party.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • Major City Eyed as Ground Zero for Trump’s Mass Deportations

    Alina Habba, the lawyer who President-elect Donald Trump says will serve as an Oval Office counselor, falsely claimed Tuesday that Trump did not separate migrant children from their families in his first term, a day after his top incoming border official admitted “it may happen” again. “I’m not looking to separate families at all,” Tom Homan, who Trump plans to appoint as his “border czar,” told a GOP holiday party in Chicago on Monday evening. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to enforce the law,