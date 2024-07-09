As NATO summit opens, Biden says 'Russia is failing' in its war against Ukraine

Delivering remarks on Tuesday at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., where the organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary, President Biden said "Russia is failing" in its more-than-two-year war against Ukraine. Biden predicted Ukraine will remain a free, independent country when the war ends. "Russia will not prevail," he said. "Ukraine will prevail."

Video Transcript

Make no mistake.

Russia is failing in this war.

More than two years in Putin's War of choice.

His losses are staggering.

More than 350,000 Russian troops dead and wounded nearly 1 million Russians.

Many of them young people have left Russia because they no longer see a future in Russia and key.

Remember fellows and ladies supposed to fall in five days, remember, we're still standing 2.5 years later and will continue to stand.

All the allies knew that before this war, Putin thought NATO would break today.

NATO is stronger than it's ever been in its history when the census war began.

Ukraine was a free country today.

It is still a free country and the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country.

Russia will not prevail.

Ukraine will prevail.