Natomas woman searching for a rescue foster home after dog leads her to owners body
A group of women are searching for a rescue facility to foster a dog that helped lead them to his owner's body. Catherine Defazio says she saw posts online about a German Shepherd running around her neighborhood and spotted him from her front porch. She says she followed the dog and he led her to the body of a homeless man near Bannon Creek. Defazio says she immediately called the police. Defazio along with several others spent the next two weeks working to catch the man's German Shepherd.