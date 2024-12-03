Nature reserve expands into 'exceptional' moorland

Moorland of "exceptional ecological importance" has been added to a mountain nation reserve in a 62% extension of the site.

The Manx Wildlife Trust bought the extra 43 acres (17.4 hectares), which is adjacent to the land originally purchased in 1995, with money from a corporate donation.

The expansion makes the now 112-acre (27.9 hectare) Dalby Mountain Nature Reserve the second largest of its kind on the Isle of Man.

The trust said the area of moorland and blanket bog was of "international significance for nature conservation" that was also important for hen harriers.

MWT described the new land as being of “exceptional ecological importance and landscape character, forming an excellent example of blanket bog”.

'Precious peatlands'

The mountain reserve at Dalby was already unique for being the trust's only upland reserve.

The conservation organisation said the new area was also registered heathland as well as being adjacent to the Glen Rushen Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

The trust said it would now be seeking its designation as both an ASSI and as a fully confirmed Ramsar Wetland.

The trust's head of conservation and land, David Bellamy, said the donation by Resilience Asset Management meant the "entire ecological unit" was now "under our perpetual stewardship".

He said the site supported key species, including bog asphodel, sphagnum mosses, grasshopper warbler, short-eared owl and jack snipe, but required “next to no management”.

“In time, this acquisition will help us to raise awareness of the importance of our Island’s precious peatlands," he added.

