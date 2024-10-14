Nature reserve project seeks feedback on future

A field with trees at the side, and the town glimpsed in the background.
The Asker Nature Reserve Project aimed to "transform an unused area of land" [Bridport Town Council]

A town authority has called on residents to provide feedback on its efforts to improve a "much loved and much used green space".

The Asker Nature Reserve Project in Bridport, Dorset, aims to "transform an unused area of land" owned by Bridport Town Council into a "shared community space" using sustainable practices, and to enhance its ecology.

The council is currently running a consultation on its future.

It also released new images that show how much the trees at the site have grown in the past 12 years.

Volunteers plant trees in a patch of green space. Wheelbarrows are scattered about the site. A Morrisons store is in the background.
The council released a picture of the tree planting in Morrisons Field in 2012... [Bridport Town Council]
The same field but its covered in trees and shubbery, with some wooden picnic tables in the foreground.
... and another of a similar spot in October 2024 [Bridport Town Council]

A task and finish group made up of site users, local and regional specialists, and town councillors is overseeing a review of the five-year management plan for the land.

As well as improving the grazing meadows and undertaking tree planting and hedge management, its objectives include running educational and community events at the site.

Consultation postcards were distributed to people using the nature reserve in August and September, and consultation walks with wildlife experts took place.

But the council is still seeking feedback, and wants residents, dog walkers and other people who frequent the space to comment on the management of the area and any changes they would like to see.

They can contact caroline.pearce@bridport-tc.gov.uk directly with their thoughts.

