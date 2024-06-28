NatWest locked in row for urging customers to buy less meat

NatWest is locked in a row with farmers for urging customers to buy less red meat.

A “carbon footprint tracker” on the bank’s mobile app uses transaction data to advise customers on how to reduce their carbon footprint by changing their spending habits.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has been lobbying the bank for months to remove recommendations to reduce meat consumption and replace dairy products with plant-based alternatives.

The NFU accused NatWest of promoting “oversimplified messages” which “do not support British agriculture” and “miss the nuance of the path to a sustainable food system”.

It also highlighted the damage the messages could do to the British red meat and dairy sectors.

NatWest has agreed to make some changes to the wording in its app, including removing the recommendations to “swap out beef” and “swap to plant-based milk”.

It has also added the suggestion that customers should “buy local, British and seasonal produce”.

However, the app continues to recommend “veggie Mondays”, “choosing vegetarian at home”, “choosing vegetarian” and “choosing (mostly) plant-based [food]”.

David Barton, chair of the NFU Livestock Board, said farmers were “disappointed” by the lack of significant change.

He added: “I remain disappointed on behalf of our many livestock members, and as a NatWest customer myself, that the bank is still encouraging the reduction of meat consumption on its app, suggesting it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“People should be free to choose whatever diet they wish to follow, but it must be an informed choice.

“We understand that the NatWest app is primarily focusing on [greenhouse gas] emissions, but the reality is that when making diet related recommendations, other factors such as nutrition, environment, and biodiversity must be presented.”

The row has been ongoing since November when the Telegraph reported that NatWest was offering customers suggestions on what to spend their money on.

Under the spending section of the bank’s app, customers can switch between “my spending” and “my footprint”, where they are told the carbon footprint of typical purchases.

Customers are given personalised carbon footprint scores in kilograms of CO2, released per month based on their spending habits, as part of its “ambition to be a leading bank in addressing the climate crisis”.

The bank’s app asks its users to try adding tofu and lentils to their diets as substitutes for eating meat.

It also suggests that customers switch off tumble dryers, share car journeys, repair broken electronic devices themselves and wash their clothes in cold water.

Mr Barton added: “Despite this disappointment, I am pleased to see some changes being made to the ‘carbon tracker’ on its personal banking app, following NFU engagement with NatWest at a senior level over several months.

“I am also pleased that conversations are still ongoing between the NFU and NatWest on how best to communicate the benefits of meat to the bank’s customers.”

The NFU insists that British meat and dairy are “among the most sustainable in the world”, with UK beef emissions “less than half the global average”.

A NatWest spokesman said: “At NatWest, we have championed farming for nearly 300 years and we are one of the largest lenders to the sector, committing £6.7bn of funding to support farmers to fund climate and sustainability related projects.

“The transition to a low carbon economy is a topic of interest to many customers and sectors, including farming and agriculture.

“We will continue to support our customers in their sustainability journeys. The carbon tracker is an optional feature that customers have told us is valuable, but we always listen to stakeholder feedback and continue to look for ways to improve.”