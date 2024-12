CBC

Ciaran McCarthy loves history, and for the past five years he's been collecting and selling vintage eyeglasses frames with a story.He started out collecting interesting frames for himself, putting his own prescription lenses into them. "That's where the obsession of vintage eyewear first started," he said from his office in a historical Moncton building.McCarthy is a licensed optician and now helps others with an eye for fashion to find eyewear they "really love" and are excited to wear.McCarthy