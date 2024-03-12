Navalny ally Leonid Volkov hospitalised after attack in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after being attacked outside his home in Lithuania, local police told AFP.

Volkov, 43, is one of Russia's most prominent opposition figures and was a close confidant of Navalny, working as the late leader's ex-chief of staff and as chair of his Anti-Corruption Foundation until 2023.

"Leonid Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

Volkov's wife Anna Biryukova shared photos of her husband's injuries on social media, including a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and bleeding on his leg, which had soaked through his jeans.

Navalny's team later shared an image of Volkov being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Lithuanian police spokesperson Ramunas Matonis confirmed to AFP that a Russian citizen was assaulted near his home in the capital Vilnius around 10 pm local time (2000 GMT).

"A lot of police are working at the scene," Matonis said.

The suspects have not been identified and more details about the assault are expected on Wednesday morning, he added.

Police confirmed that Volkov had been admitted into hospital.

Attack is 'shocking'

The attack comes almost a month after Navalny's death in an Arctic prison, which Volkov blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and days before elections set to extend the Kremlin chief's stay in power.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Five things to know about Russia’s upcoming presidential election

Navalny's widow calls on Russians to stage election day protest against Putin

Hundreds of Navalny supporters pay tribute at his grave