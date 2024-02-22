Navalny’s mother accuses Russia of ‘blackmailing’ her to agree to secret burial

The mother of Russia’s top opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that she has seen her son's body and that she is resisting strong pressure by authorities to agree to a secret burial outside the public eye.



Speaking in a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, Lyudmila Navalnaya said investigators have allowed her to see her son Alexei Navalny’s body in the city morgue. She reaffirmed her demand for her son's body to be handed over to her and decried the pressure she was being subjected to by Russian authorities to try to force her to agree to a secret burial.

“They are blackmailing me, they are setting conditions where, when and how my son should be buried,” she said. “They want it to do it secretly without a mourning ceremony.”

There was no immediate response from Russian investigators.

Navalny’s mother has filed a lawsuit at a court in Salekhard contesting officials’ refusal to release her son’s body. A closed-door hearing has been scheduled for March 4. On Tuesday, she appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to release her son’s remains so that she could bury him with dignity.

Navalny's mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate. His aides said the death certificate stated that the opposition politician had died of natural causes.

His mother said she had been taken to a morgue on Wednesday evening to see his body.

