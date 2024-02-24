Navalny's body handed over to his mother

Relatives of the Azovstal defenders and other Ukrainian prisoners of war hold banners as they attend a rally calling for authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity - Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, a member of his team said on Saturday.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, made the announcement on his Telegram account and thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return Mr Navalny’s body to his mother.

Earlier Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, Mr Navalny’s widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

04:59 PM GMT

04:55 PM GMT

Two years on, Ukraine is seeking the least worst option

In the summer of 2022, I spent several days ringing acquaintances in Ukraine, writes Roland Oliphant and Ben Butcher.

The six-month anniversary of the full-scale invasion was approaching – a milestone few had imagined it would reach when the tanks first rolled in – and I wanted a sense of how they saw the war.

It was not an easy time. Kyiv had been saved, but Mariupol and Severodonetsk lost despite heroic last stands.

04:54 PM GMT

German Foreign Minister visits Odesa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Saturday on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, crossing from Moldova with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Baerbock said walking into Ukraine with Kuleba was like “a next step to European integration and into the European Union”, according to an AFP reporter travelling with the German minister.

04:19 PM GMT

Watch: Russia 'accidentally shoots down own spy plane'

Russian forces have accidentally shot down their own £275 million spy plane over occupied Ukraine, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have said, writes James Kilner.

Vladimir Romanov said that the Beriev A-50 Soviet-built plane crashed near the Sea of Azov after it was hit by a missile fired from Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that Russian forces captured in 2022.

“The enemy has nothing to do with it again. The launches were from the Mariupol area,” he told his 140,000 followers. “After being hit by an air defence missile (not fired by the enemy), the A-50 broke into two parts.”

03:59 PM GMT

'Ukraine will join Nato', says Jens Stoltenberg

It is no longer “a question of if, but of when” Ukraine will join Nato, the alliance’s chief has said.

Mr Stoltenberg made the remarks by video link at a ceremony attended by Western leaders in Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The Nato chief said: “President Putin started this war because he wanted to close Nato’s door, and deny Ukraine the right to choose its own path. But he has achieved the exact opposite: Ukraine is now closer to Nato than ever before.”

He added: “Ukraine will join Nato. It is not a question of if, but of when. As we prepare you for that day, Nato will continue to stand with Ukraine. For your security, and for ours.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled overnight to Kyiv by train along with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

03:46 PM GMT

Canada will provide £1.7 billion in aid for Ukraine this year

Canada said on Saturday it would provide 3.02 billion Canadian dollars (£1.7 billion) in financial and military support for Ukraine this year as the two countries signed a security agreement.

“We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Kyiv on the second anniversary of the war, said in a statement announcing the funding.

Kyiv also signed a bilateral security deal with Italy on Saturday, Zelensky said, following similar deals struck with Britain, France, Germany and Denmark in recent weeks.

The 10-year agreement between Ottawa and Kyiv “outlines key, long-term security commitments for Canada to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, protects its people, and rebuilds its economy for the future,” Trudeau’s office said.

02:39 PM GMT

Alexei Navalny's wife accuses Putin of 'satanism'

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused President Vladimir Putin of “satanism” on Saturday for not allowing the body to be returned to his family.

Navalny’s mother Lyudmila has said authorities are threatening to bury him on the grounds of the Arctic prison colony where he died earlier this month if she did not agree to a “secret” funeral.

“You tortured him alive, now you torture him while he is dead,” Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her husband’s work, said in a new video, published Saturday.

Russian authorities have said only that an investigation is ongoing and have previously criticised accusations from Navalnya as “unfounded and vulgar”.

01:50 PM GMT

Poland: Protestors dump dung outside home of Russian ambassador

Protestors said they dumped two tons of dung outside the home of the Russian ambassador to Poland on Saturday, as they marked the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Activists put a bloodied Russian flag with the letter “Z” on the pile of manure and stuck a sign into it that said “Russia = shit! We don’t want you in EU! Get out!”, pictures of the protest in Konstancin-Jeziorna, seen by Reuters, showed. The town near Warsaw is where the ambassador lives.

Elsewhere in Warsaw at 6 a.m. local time other protestors played the sound of sirens, gunfire and explosions outside a building housing Russian diplomats.

“We wanted a clear signal to the Polish authorities and the European Union. It’s high time to expel Russian diplomats from our country,” said Dominik, a protestor quoted in a statement.

01:32 PM GMT

The King's statement on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year. Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom. “I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers.

01:28 PM GMT

Russia 'unlikely' to join peace talks in Switzerland

Russia is unlikely to take part at the outset of a high-level Ukraine peace conference which neutral Switzerland plans to host in the coming months, Swiss President Viola Amherd was quoted as saying by a newspaper on Saturday.

Amherd’s interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung daily was published a few hours after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the United Nations that Bern aimed to hold the conference “by this summer” after the idea was floated in January.

Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine two years ago, last month called the peace conference plan “pointless” and indicated it was doomed to fail without Moscow’s participation.

When asked whether Switzerland had since received any more positive signals from Russia, Amherd told the newspaper: “Right now, it looks as though Russia will not take part in a first round of the conference.

01:11 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Britain’s support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Mr Sunak said Britain was prepared to do “whatever it takes” to aid Ukraine in the war effort, pledging almost £250m towards producing artillery shells.

It comes as the UK recently announced more sanctions against Russia.

12:46 PM GMT

Russia is making gains while you are on holiday, Biden berates Congress

Joe Biden on Friday warned Congress that Russian forces were making gains while they were on holiday after the politicians refused to back his $60 billion (£42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, writes Joe Barnes, Brussels Correspondent.

The US president also said that Vladimir Putin would continue on his path of destruction unless he “does not pay the price”, as the White House unveiled its largest-ever package of sanctions on Moscow in response to the war.

At the same time, David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, warned the Russian president would “be back for more” if Western governments let war fatigue set in and allowed Moscow’s military to succeed in Ukraine.

12:26 PM GMT

'We will win', says Zelensky on invasion anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Saturday that Ukraine would defeat Russia as the war entered a third year.

“We have been fighting for this for 730 days of our lives. We will win on the greatest day of our lives,” Zelensky told an open-air anniversary event in Kyiv.

“Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end,” Zelensky said, stressing that the war must end “on our terms”, with a “just” peace.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion - Filippo Attili/Italian Government Press/ Shutterstock

He spoke alongside the Canadian, Italian and Belgian prime ministers and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen who came to Kyiv to mark two years since Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky hugged the leaders and handed medals to soldiers at a ceremony at Kyiv’s Gostomel airport, targeted by Russia in the first days of its invasion.

“Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire; two years later, we meet our friends and partners here,” the president said.

11:56 AM GMT

Pictured: Invasion Anniversary

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky pictured during a Joint meeting in Kyiv - Benoit Doppagne/Avalon

The prime ministers of Canada and Italy and the EU president and prime minster, pictured alongside Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv - Shutterstock

US Senator Chuck Schumer, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian service members - Ukrainian Armed Forces/Reuters

11:27 AM GMT

Western leaders descend on Kyiv to mark war anniversary

Western leaders descended on Kyiv Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled overnight to Kyiv by train along with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pictured during a joint meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine - Shutterstock

They arrived shortly after a Russian drone attack struck a residential building in the southern city of Odesa, killing at least one person. Three women also sustained severe burns in the attack Friday evening on a residential building, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on his social media account. Rescue services are still combing rubble looking for survivors.

The foreign leaders are in Ukraine to express solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance.

“More than ever we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” Ms von der Leyen said after she arrived in Kyiv.

11:07 AM GMT

How Ukraine’s new ‘super fun’ F-16s will help hold back Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky could hardly contain his excitement and broke into a wide grin as he lowered himself into the cockpit of the F-16 jet fighter, writes Joe Barnes, Brussels Correspondent, and Susie Coen, US correspondent.

His visit to a Danish air base in August was the culmination of a globe-trotting publicity campaign that finally convinced the West to send Kyiv dozens of the advanced warplanes.

The jets have been the subject of feverish debate in defence circles, with some holding them up as potential war-winners. This year, the first of them will arrive in Ukraine.

10:46 AM GMT

Giorgia Meloni arrives in Kyiv

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv Saturday to preside over a G7 virtual meeting on Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the government announced in Rome.

The meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also to attend, would discuss new sanctions against Russia.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) arriving by train in Kyiv, Ukraine - Shutterstock/Filippo Attili

Meloni flew to Poland, which adjoins Ukraine, and then took the train to Kyiv.

According to Italian news agency AGI, Meloni and Zelensky will open the meeting at 1600 GMT at the Saint Sophia cathedral in downtown Kyiv.

10:34 AM GMT

Lord Cameron warns allies in UN against “fatigue” over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Lord David Cameron warned allies in the United Nations against “fatigue” and “compromise” over Russia’s war in Ukraine as he urged countries including the US to keep up support for Kyiv.

The UK Foreign Secretary said the world must “recognise the cost of giving up” in a speech in New York on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

European countries are struggling to find enough stock to send to Kyiv, and US help worth 60 billion dollars (£47 billon) is stalled over political differences in Washington.

Speaking at the UN general assembly on Friday, Lord Cameron said: “Two years on, I recognise some want a rethink. There is a sense of fatigue. There are other problems.

10:01 AM GMT

Russia will seek 'revenge' for Western sanctions

Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, a leading hawk on the Ukraine offensive, said Saturday Moscow will seek “revenge” for massive Western sanctions.

A day earlier, the US unveiled fresh sanctions on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s Ukraine campaign and after the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest sanctions cover 500 targets, including the Mir credit card system, set up by Russia to avoid reliance on US-based networks, and key businesses.

“The reason (behind the sanctions) is clear: the worse it is for Russian citizens, the better it is for the Western world,” Medvedev said on social media.

09:25 AM GMT

Ukraine attacks Russian steel plant

Ukraine attacked a steel plant belonging to Russia’s Novolipetsk RAO with drones overnight in a joint operation by the GUR military intelligence agency and SBU security service, a Ukrainian source said on Saturday.

The source told Reuters the attack had caused a major fire at the plant and staff had been evacuated.

“Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine,” the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.