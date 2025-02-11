Navigating non-U.S. travel bookings to keep Canadian dollars at home

Travel agents say more Canadians are cancelling trips to the U.S. in favour of vacationing elsewhere, but Travel Group consultant McKenzie McMillan says dollars can still enter the American economy depending on which companies they book with. He advises a caller who booked a trip to Ireland through an American company to do a little research but tells BC Today guest host Amy Bell it can be unavoidable as operators for Western travellers use U.S. dollars as a default currency.