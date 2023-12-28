Navy Airman brings his brother to tears with a surprise wedding day reunion

Tommy Stout was determined to attend his brother Timmy’s wedding in Bakersfield, California. That was going to be difficult as it was scheduled during his time away training as a Navy Airman.

However, once the wedding date was set, he immediately applied for leave. When his request was granted, Tommy decided to make the occasion even more special. Keeping his return secret from his brother and the guests, he recorded a heartfelt best man’s speech on video which was played at the wedding.

The speech was short and sweet, but the punchline was epic, with Tommy appearing in person to give his brother a huge wedding day surprise.

Watch the video to see brothers share an emotional wedding day reunion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this Navy Airman surprise his brother with a wedding day return