Navy awards $6-million contract for cleanup of World War II hangar in Tustin that burned

A cleanup crew picks up potentially toxic debris Nov. 13 around the still-burning World War II-era blimp hangar at the former air base in Tustin. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Navy officials announced this week that a $6-million contract has been awarded to an environmental cleanup firm to remove the debris that were released when an historic 17-story hangar in the city of Tustin caught fire.

There is no start date yet for the work awarded to ECC Environmental LCC.

The fire at one of two blimp hangars built in 1942 started Nov. 7 and burned for 24 days. The south hangar was not damaged. The two structures were part of a Marine Corps. air station that closed in 1997. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to city officals.

The Navy has agreed to pay Tustin $11 million toward the cleaning and repairs from the damage caused when fumes and debris from the fire drifted through the city. Tustin officials reported that the cost associated with the recovery may exceed $100 million. As the fire burned, residents feared that ash and debris from the World War II-era hangar contained asbestos.

Orange County’s top public health officer said Dec. 15 that there “is no concern regarding airborne asbestos” from the fire.

Residents have been instructed to report debris via a website where they can find regular updates on the hangar cleanup efforts.

According to a Dec. 20 city update, "certified asbestos consultants and asbestos mitigation teams" had completed 12 residential inspections and mitigations and 12 inspections. A total of 1,144 reports of debris have been filed with the city, with 1,143 inspected and 975 "mitigated and cleared," according to the report.

City officials and the Navy said they are bringing down the remaining pieces of the hangar in a joint effort to avoid hazardous materials from further contaminating the city.

The deconstruction process of the hangar began Dec. 5, according to city officials.

Certified asbestos consultants and mitigation teams completed inspections of all public right of ways in Tustin as of Dec. 11. All public parks are open, according to a city report.

The city reported that all 29 Tustin Unified School District schools have been inspected for hazardous debris, including asbestos, and are open. Legacy Magnet Academy, one of the schools closest to the hangars, was the last to reopen, on Wednesday.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.