Navy Flag Secret Santa

The Canadian Press

QUEBEC — The Quebec government has stripped French actor Gérard Depardieu of his Order of Quebec after "shocking" comments made by the actor came to light in a documentary film The release of a documentary in France this month showing him repeatedly making obscene sexual remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea has caused the French actor's behaviour towards women to come under scrutiny once more. The footage, filmed by a professional crew that covered Depardieu's visit during the