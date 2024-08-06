Navy Football Team Celebrates After Player's Sister Wins Olympic Gold Medal

The United States Naval Academy football team erupted into cheers during practice after finding out that a player’s sister won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Navy Football shows Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry calling over Chreign LaFond, a junior defensive end, during a practice in Annapolis, Maryland. He tells LaFond that his sister, Thea LaFond, just won a gold medal, as the team embraces and cheers.

Thea LaFond earned the Olympic gold for the women’s triple jump in track and field on Saturday. LaFond’s win marks the first Olympic medal win for the island nation of Dominica. Credit: Navy Football via Storyful

Video Transcript

Create the farm.

Hey, your sister just wanna go there?

What?

Create the bar.

Hey, your sister just wanna go there?

What?

Bring your for?

Hey, your sister just wanna go there?

What?