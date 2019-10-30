Navy Sailor Surprises Younger Brother at High School Football Game

A high school football player from Ontario, Oregon, was surprised by his brother, a sailor with the US Navy, before his last game of the season on October 25.

Footage by Ontario High School shows the moment Javier Rodriguez, who was stationed at the Norfolk Navy Base in Virginia, walked onto the field to greet his younger brother Brandon, a senior at the school.

After the emotional reunion, the Rodriguez brothers walked together to meet and greet with the coaches. Credit: Ontario High School via Storyful