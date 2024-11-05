Navy SEAL Says Group Of Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

David Moye
·4 min read

A former Navy SEAL credited with killing the terrorist mastermind behind 9/11 had a truly unhinged reaction to a young Democrat’s pro-Kamala Harris post on social media.

Robert O’Neill is famous for killing Osama bin Laden in 2011 and for being a Fox News contributor between 2015 and 2021. On Saturday, however, he decided to pick a fight with some Gen Z voters.

Harry Sisson, a content creator working to get other young voters to support the vice president, posted that he and his peers were trying to get more Harris supporters to the polls.

We’re Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris!” Sisson wrote.

Although most reasonable people would see the post as basic get-out-the-vote boosterism common during the last weekend before a presidential election, it really seemed to set O’Neill off.

He was so offended by the (checks notes) five college-age males happy they voted for Harris that he suggested the young men could be his sex slaves in a slightly different universe.

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines,” he wrote.

But since there *is* social media, many people found O’Neill’s post — insinuating that he would sexually subjugate five young men — to be extremely disturbing.

Still, O’Neill decided to double down on his comments on Monday “for the communists who missed it.”

Eventually, Sisson asked O’Neill to clarify if what he sounded like he was suggesting was really what he was suggesting.

“So you want 5 young “boys” to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo,” Sisson wrote.

Dean Withers, a Harris supporter who was in the photo, also pointed out to O’Neill that his posts sure sounded like both a sex fantasy and a political attack.

HuffPost reached out to O’Neill via X for comment on the tweets, but no one immediately responded.

However, many people on social media were outraged by his posts.

