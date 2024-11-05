Navy SEAL Says Group Of Male Gen Z Harris Voters Would Be His 'Concubines'

A former Navy SEAL credited with killing the terrorist mastermind behind 9/11 had a truly unhinged reaction to a young Democrat’s pro-Kamala Harris post on social media.

Robert O’Neill is famous for killing Osama bin Laden in 2011 and for being a Fox News contributor between 2015 and 2021. On Saturday, however, he decided to pick a fight with some Gen Z voters.

Harry Sisson, a content creator working to get other young voters to support the vice president, posted that he and his peers were trying to get more Harris supporters to the polls.

“We’re Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris!” Sisson wrote.

We’re Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris! pic.twitter.com/EUnKOuIko4 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 3, 2024

Although most reasonable people would see the post as basic get-out-the-vote boosterism common during the last weekend before a presidential election, it really seemed to set O’Neill off.

He was so offended by the (checks notes) five college-age males happy they voted for Harris that he suggested the young men could be his sex slaves in a slightly different universe.

“You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines,” he wrote.

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines. https://t.co/EUwCiB4o1b — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

But since there *is* social media, many people found O’Neill’s post — insinuating that he would sexually subjugate five young men — to be extremely disturbing.

Still, O’Neill decided to double down on his comments on Monday “for the communists who missed it.”

I wanted to re-post this for the communists who missed it… https://t.co/zqHD6OCqv0 — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

These liberal, pussy “males” will never defend you. I got you .. they don’t. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

Eventually, Sisson asked O’Neill to clarify if what he sounded like he was suggesting was really what he was suggesting.

“So you want 5 young “boys” to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo,” Sisson wrote.

So you want 5 young “boys” to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 4, 2024

You should probably just stop posting about us. Saying you want young “boys” is pretty weird — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 4, 2024

Dean Withers, a Harris supporter who was in the photo, also pointed out to O’Neill that his posts sure sounded like both a sex fantasy and a political attack.

Hey i’m the “boy” on the right.



So just to confirm… you want 5 “boys” to be your sex slaves?



oh and ratio btw looser — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 4, 2024

insane crash out



i’m not interested, old man. — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 4, 2024

HuffPost reached out to O’Neill via X for comment on the tweets, but no one immediately responded.

However, many people on social media were outraged by his posts.

Congratulations on coming out of the closet. Weird way to announce it but it is 2024. The funny part is you once swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The very document that allows these young men to state their political beliefs and vote. But...here you are. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 4, 2024

I know that how somebody chooses to come out is their business and should be respected. But this is weird. — Dave Parke (@Dave_Parke) November 4, 2024

My man.



You do not actually mean that you would forcibly recruit these young men to be in your homosexual harem should social media not exist, surely.



That is what you said, and now you’ve doubled down, but you must be mistaken.



You cannot mean “concubine.”



Please, bro. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) November 4, 2024

last i checked real men don’t threaten sexual slavery . — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) November 4, 2024

You’re sexually attracted to boys? Weird flex. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 4, 2024

MAGA: “Democrats are groomers”…



Robert J. O’Neill: “Hold my beer”… — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@JustTheFacts_68) November 4, 2024

