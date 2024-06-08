Navy ship pays tribute to Cape Breton soldier who died in Afghanistan

GLACE BAY, N.S. — The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy ship is honouring the memory of a soldier from Cape Breton who died in Afghanistan nearly fourteen years ago.

Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil of Glace Bay, N.S., was killed by a roadside bomb on June 21, 2010 about 20 kilometres southwest of Kandahar City.

In a lasting tribute, the chief and petty officer’s mess aboard H.M.C.S. Glace Bay is being renamed in memory of MacNeil.

The coastal defence vessel’s commanding officer, Lt.-Cmdr. Paul Morrison, says the gesture is in keeping with ongoing efforts to create ties between the ship and its namesake town.

Morrison says in honouring MacNeil, the ship is also acknowledging all Glace Bay residents who have performed military service.

The ship’s coxswain, Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Sinclair and several crewmembers, travelled to the Glace Bay Legion today where they marked the occasion with MacNeil’s father, Jimmy MacNeil Sr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press