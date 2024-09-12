Navy Veteran celebrates 100th birthday as grand marshal of Gaslight Festival Parade
Navy Veteran celebrates 100th birthday as grand marshal of Gaslight Festival Parade
Navy Veteran celebrates 100th birthday as grand marshal of Gaslight Festival Parade
Profanities erupted in a Halifax courtroom Thursday as the family of a murder victim hurled insults at the convicted killer and voiced anger at the sentence he received.The man in question, Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, smirked and extended both middle fingers at the family as he was led away by sheriff's deputies.A jury convicted Adams-Clarke, 26, of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee following a trial last December — a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence
The call is coming from inside the house, J.D.
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
A murder trial began Thursday for a young man accused of killing a Banff restaurant employee who was fatally stabbed while using the washroom at a bar John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.Details of the killing come from an agreed statement of facts (ASF) and opening statement, both delivered by prosecutor Ron Simenik Thursday morning. Jurors heard that on the night of A
Katy Perry is getting a major career honor at tonight’s MTV VMAs: the Video Vanguard Award. The singer chose a look to reflect the significance of this.
We have some theories, okay!
Collin Griffith, 17 was accused - and absolved - in connection with the killing of his father over a year prior to the accusation involving his mother
Taylor Swift said the most beautiful things about her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Wednesday night ... and she even called him "boyfriend" publicly for the first time! And Travis noticed. In her MTV VMAs speech after winning Video of the Year for Fortnight, s
Just one day after Dave Grohl announced that he had welcomed a baby girl “outside” of his marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum, it’s being reported that the Foo Fighters rocker was already preparing for the end of his relationship.According to a People source, Grohl retained a divorce lawyer before the shock baby announcement. This new tidbit seemingly goes against Grohl’s Instagram statement in which he said, “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and e
The pop star recovered from the faux pas like a pro before making her way to her front row seat
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
The actor said during a cast Q&A on the Enchanted Princess that in the '80s, substance abuse "was not understood in the way it is understood now"
The actor said during a cast Q&A on the Enchanted Princess that Reynolds told him to "just stand there" while she did "everything" during her guest appearance
The ESPN commentator apologized profusely after he "severely damaged" his wife's tibial nerve
Tatum shares his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan
Twelve showstopping acts performed in the semifinals.
Prince William made a candid confession about his youngest son Prince Louis whilst on his solo outing in Wales on Tuesday. See details.
TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend as a driver for a local taxi company who has since left the country.
Let's do some research before posting, people.