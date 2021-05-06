Josh Naylor homers as Indians edge Royals 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Naylor greeted Wade Davis (0-1) with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer. Nick Wittgren (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.

Indians ace Shane Bieber allowed four runs, three earned, and nine hits in six innings. He struck out nine to extend his major league record to 19 straight games with at least eight Ks.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer permitted three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Royals jumped in front on Hunter Dozier’s fifth homer, a 430-foot solo drive to left- centre in the second. Dozier’s last seven hits, and 10 of 11 overall, have been for extra bases.

Kansas City added an unearned run in the fourth when Ryan O’Hearn scored on shortstop Andrés Giménez's throwing error. Jorge Soler made it 4-0 with a two-run double in the fifth.

The Indians finally got to Singer for three runs in the sixth. Singer walked Jake Bauers and hit José Ramírez with a pitch before Eddie Rosario laced a two-run double to left- centre . Singer then walked Franmil Reyes and committed a balk.

Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred then argued with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, leading to their ejections.

Naylor’s run-scoring groundout ended Singer’s night. On the way to the dugout, Singer yelled at Hernandez and was ejected.

Ramírez's solo drive in the eighth tied it at 4. In his last 45 games, Ramirez is batting .438 (21 of 48) with 8 homers and 17 RBIs from the seventh inning on.

David Smale, The Associated Press

  • Beloved Calgary professor found dead northwest of Calgary in suspected bear attack

    David Lertzman, a beloved Calgary professor, is dead following what is suspected to be a bear attack near Waiparous Village, northwest of the city. Cochrane RCMP were notified of a missing man in the area late Tuesday night and began a search with the help of the Calgary police helicopter. Crews found a body just off Moss Trail near Waiparous Creek early Wednesday morning, according to a release. RCMP tentatively identified the deceased as the missing person, a 59-year-old man from Waiparous. A community Facebook group identified Lertzman as the man who had gone missing, and others have posted online tributes. Provincial officials say evidence at the scene indicates it may have been a bear attack, but they are still investigating. They say Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are conducting a scene investigation to identify and locate the bear that may have been involved. 'A profound impact' Lertzman was an assistant professor of environmental management and sustainable development at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary. Jim Dewald, dean of the Haskayne School, described his colleague as "one of a kind." "Every professor waits their whole life for one student to say 'your course changed my life.' That happened to David every single time he did his course. He had a profound impact on hundreds, hundreds, possibly thousands of students, and a profound impact on all of his colleagues as well," he said. "It's just an unbelievable loss." Dewald said Lertzman's passion for the environment was only overshadowed by his passion for honouring and respecting different people's ways of life, specifically Indigenous views. "Where the environment is something we protect, something that is a part of us … and David really truly believed that. He helped so many people understand what it means to live at one with the environment, so he had a very unique perspective and it was very powerful." Lertzman would take students on a week-long wilderness retreat course that included rigorous academic material but also using senses to navigate, and meditation to find your place within the environment. Lertzman was also a brilliant musician and a beautiful singer — if you weren't his friend, he probably called you his brother, Dewald said. A man was killed in what's suspected to be a bear attack near Waiparous Village, northwest of Calgary.(Google) Dewald said Lertzman's family is hoping to retain their privacy at this sad time. The area will remain closed as officers attempt to capture the animal. The medical examiner's office is working to determine the exact cause of death. Waiparous Village is about 70 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

  • China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • Ontario school boards are required to provide virtual learning option in September

    TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird talks about the recent move to make virtual learning a required option for all Ontario students as they plan ahead for the 2021-2022 school year.

  • How P.E.I.'s seasonal residents are getting organized during the pandemic

    P.E.I.'s seasonal residents have formed an association to help members enjoy their second homes on the Island. The biggest issue Seasonal Residents of P.E.I. is facing right now is the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public health rules that are preventing them from coming to the Island. Last month, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced that seasonal residents wouldn't be approved to arrive until at least May 17, and on Tuesday she confirmed that will be pushed further, though she didn't give an exact date. The group started last year on Facebook, with people trying to figure out under what conditions they could come to P.E.I. and how to apply. "It grew pretty quickly," founding president Jen Harding told CBC's Mitch Cormier on Island Morning. "It became a place where people would come for facts and information. Also for commiseration as people were challenged with the process and challenged with not being able to access their homes. But it's really grown into not only that but a source of community and help." 'Being official helps' Harding said most members have family on the Island, and many were born in the province, though she is not of that group herself. She just fell in love with a piece of property near North Lake. About two thirds of the group are Canadians with most of the rest Americans, a few being from outside North America. Most come every year and have been doing so for decades. "They have really deep connections to P.E.I.," said Harding. "Their family is still there so they come every year to properties they consider their other homes." The Facebook page is free but there is a membership fee for the association. That money is currently going to legal fees, mostly just the cost of setting up. The group is registered as a non-profit in P.E.I. "Being official helps. It's helpful to say that we actually have an association. That we are a group with similar interests that we think needs representation," said Harding. Improving application process As an association Seasonal Residents of P.E.I. has been in contact with the Chief Public Health Office to provide its perspective. It worked with the CPHO last spring to make the application process more consistent and clear. It has issues it is addressing this year as well. In particular, the need for three COVID-19 tests during the two-week self-isolation period. "What we're asking is, help us understand how that minimizes the risks, for people to then leave their homes three times during the self-isolation period," said Harding. "Our understanding of the science is that staying at home for two weeks and not seeing anyone would resolve any issues." The group is also trying to make the case that seasonal residents carry minimal risk. Many of them have been vaccinated, she said, and they all arrive with their own private location to self-isolate in. Harding expects the seasonal residents group will continue beyond the pandemic, and is already offering support on issues that are not connected, such as how to prepare your property to be vacant for the winter, and where to find tradespeople. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Irving Shipbuilding invites international staff to Halifax for its latest ship test

    Nova Scotians under lockdown face fines for leaving their own communities as the province battles an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 that has shuttered schools and businesses while new case numbers reach unprecedented highs. But employees and contractors of Irving Shipbuilding are arriving from around the world in Halifax — which lies in the epicentre of the current outbreak — for the company's latest round of at-sea testing. "Restaurants in this province are closed," a source familiar with the sailing told CBC News on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to address the media. "How can we have 78-odd people eating in a cafeteria on the ship?" Testing the ship's systems The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is the second Arctic and offshore patrol ship off the assembly line in Halifax. The ship's first sea trial is scheduled to begin Thursday, with 78 passengers aboard from at least eight different companies whose employees come from as many as five different countries. A portion of the vessel's passenger manifest for the sailing scheduled for May 6.(Contributed. Names blurred by CBC News for privacy.) Representatives from each type of contractor, including propulsion, navigation, communications and weaponry, all gather aboard to see how the systems work together so that any issues can be fixed before the ship is delivered to the military. CBC News spoke to sources familiar with the sailing plan and obtained a copy of the ship's passenger manifest and a list of the company's COVID-19 precautions. Workers did not quarantine, says source One source said workers have arrived from Ontario, Quebec, the United States and Scotland. The source said workers did not self-isolate upon their arrival in Canada, adding that one "flew in last week." Other workers are possibly coming from Germany and Poland, based on matching their names and employment details with the home listed on their social media accounts. A list of precautions for the ship's crew says "physical distancing shall be maintained throughout the sea trial where feasible." All personnel will complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken. Rapid testing will be available before the ship's departure. The document also outlines increased sanitation efforts and mandatory masking when moving through communal areas. All out-of-province workers are expected to follow provincial health guidelines when not in their designated work area. They must take their breaks and eat their meals in their cabins. Signs or tags will indicate who is exempt from the mandatory 14-day isolation period. Irving travel exemptions revoked last year As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 1,060 active cases of COVID-19. Of the 153 new cases reported, 139 were in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. Last July, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health revoked travel exemptions for Irving Shipbuilding after shipyard employees raised concerns about company executives flying between Canada and the U.S. without self-isolating. Provincial officials said Tuesday those exemptions remain revoked. Irving Shipyard, with the future HMCS Margaret Brooke awaiting its sea trial this week.(Brett Ruskin/CBC) But Irving Shipbuilding has applied to have five other staff members enter the province. To be approved, an applicant must show the work being done is urgent, that it relates to critical infrastructure, and that no other person in Atlantic Canada can do the job. "At this time, two have been approved," said Heather Fairbairn, a spokesperson for the provincial government. "One for an international traveller who is completing their 14-day self-quarantined period before starting work. The second is for a domestic traveller and the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are in place." Health, safety 'highest priority,' says Irving It's unclear how many workers have arrived from outside Nova Scotia to board the ship and under what authority they entered the region. In response to CBC News questions, Irving Shipbuilding issued a statement saying that it is following directives from Nova Scotia Health to "safeguard our employees." "The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority," wrote Mary Keith, vice-president of communications for J.D. Irving Ltd. "Along with [Nova Scotia Health], we are also working closely with our joint occupational health and safety committee, which includes members from both our union and salaried workforce and together have undertaken additional protocols." Health authority officials confirmed to CBC News that it's the provincial government that approves or denies entry for workers. The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is scheduled to return to Halifax on Sunday following its sea trial. MORE TOP STORIES

  • New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry over the summer

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to marry her longtime partner during the southern summer. In an interview Wednesday on the Coast radio breakfast show, Ardern said she and Clarke Gayford have finally set a date for their wedding after announcing they were engaged two years ago. But Ardern wouldn't be drawn on the exact day other than to say it would be during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December through February. “When I say we’ve got a date, that doesn’t mean we’ve actually told anyone yet,” Ardern said on the show. “So, I feel like we should probably put some invites out.” Ardern and Gayford have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve. Ardern in 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office. Gayford is Neve’s primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show. Ardern was asked on the show if she was going to be modern and have a bridesman at her wedding rather than the more traditional bridesmaid. “I feel a bit too old to have a bridal party,” said Ardern, who is 40. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but for some reason I just feel like there are some things that, because I’m getting on a bit, I just need to forego.” Ardern had previously joked about the awkwardness of Gayford's proposal atop a hill in the coastal town of Mahia. What was supposed to be a romantic moment was gate-crashed by a police protection officer, some locals, and a couple of dogs that tried to eat the chocolate Gayford had brought with him, she said at the time. The Coast radio interview offered a chance for some lighter and more personal discussion than Ardern's typical political interviews. The hosts also asked if Ardern had plans for Mother's Day on Sunday. “I know of none, except for the fact that I said something to Clarke about it yesterday, and there was a long pause. He said, ‘When is it?’,” Ardern said. “And so, I’m not expecting much.” Nick Perry, The Associated Press

  • Conservatives break fundraising records but struggle to break through with voters

    The Conservatives broke new fundraising records in the first months of 2021, raising more money than any party ever has in a first quarter and outpacing the governing Liberals by their widest margin yet. But the party's success on the fundraising front hasn't led yet to a boost in its political fortunes. According to data published by Elections Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada raised $8.5 million between January and March 2021 — its best first quarter ever. And because the CPC has a long history of raising more money than any other party, its first quarter performance was the best by any federal political party on record. The Liberals raised just $3.5 million in the first quarter, a little more than $4.9 million behind the Conservatives. That set a new record for the widest gap between the two parties. The New Democrats finished further behind, with $1.6 million raised — their best first quarter since 2015 — while the Greens raised $677,000. The Bloc Québécois set a new first quarter record for itself with $373,000. Clearly, the pandemic has not kept donors' wallets shut. But polls suggest the Conservatives continue to trail the Liberals in national support and would capture less of the vote today than they did in the 2019 federal election. Having money is better than not having money, of course, but a boost in fundraising from donors — particularly for the Conservatives — does not always mean an increase in support among the broader population. There is a relationship between party support and fundraising. The Conservatives and Liberals routinely top both the polls and fundraising. The NDP, third in national support, is usually third in fundraising, while the Greens and Bloc raise a lot less money (and have a lot less support) than the three bigger parties. But that relationship only goes so far. Money can't buy you love The Conservatives have raised more money than the Liberals in 60 of the last 65 quarters (and in every first quarter on record). In the five quarters in which the Liberals raised more money, their advantage was never greater than $1.2 million. By comparison, the Conservatives have raised at least that much more than the Liberals 47 times. If we break down the polls by each party's average support in any given quarter, the Conservatives have had more support than the Liberals in just 33 of the last 65 quarters. If money could buy the Conservatives love, they would have led in the polls more often. For the Conservatives, there is a much weaker correlation between funds raised and popular support than there is for the Liberals or the NDP. When the Liberals or New Democrats have more support in the polls, they tend to raise more money. When they have less support, they tend to struggle with fundraising. Not so for the Conservatives. Whether they're up or down in the polls has less of an impact on their ability to raise money. Though fundraising has hit a new high for the first quarter of 2021, Conservative support in the polls remains stuck at around 30 per cent nationwide.(Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press) It's worth remembering that donors represent only a small fraction of the population. In the first three months of 2021, the Conservatives received just over 45,000 contributions. But the Conservatives earned 6.2 million votes in the last election, meaning those 45,000 contributors (some of whom probably donated multiple times) amount to just 0.7 per cent of the number of Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019. But does raising money help win elections, regardless of what the polls say? In addition to 2021 (which could still be an election year), the Conservatives raised at least $4 million more than the Liberals in the first quarters of the election years of 2008, 2011 and 2019. While they did win in 2008 and 2011, the fundraising advantage the Conservatives enjoyed in early 2019 did not help them win that October. By comparison, the $3.5 million raised by the Liberals is only a little less than the $3.9 million they raised in the first quarters of 2015 and 2019 — years that ended well for them at the ballot box. Desire for change lower than in 2019, even among Conservatives Nevertheless, the fundraising numbers the Conservatives are putting up so far this year are big and impressive. At the very least, it means the party's election war chest will be full and its members and dedicated donors are chomping at the bit to boot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from office. But it doesn't seem like that feeling is widespread among voters — who may not been as keen for a change as they were in 2019. According to a recent poll by Abacus Data, only 39 per cent of Canadians think it is "definitely time for a change of government." That's unchanged since the beginning of March but down 13 percentage points since the end of the 2019 federal election campaign — an election the Liberals still managed to win. Two-thirds still want to see change, but the share of those who say it's not a priority for them is up 10 points since 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals have out-fundraised the Conservatives in only four of the 32 quarters since he became Liberal leader in early 2013.(Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press) Perhaps most concerning for the Conservatives is the fact that, despite strong fundraising numbers, their own supporters don't seem to be as hungry for change as they were less than two years ago. Abacus finds that 74 per cent of Conservative voters definitely want change, down 16 points from the end of the last campaign. The vast majority of Conservative supporters certainly do want change — only three per cent say they don't — but that desire doesn't seem to be as important to them as it was in October 2019. Donors still only get one vote apiece, no matter how much money they donate or how enthusiastically they cast their ballots. To avoid another well-funded defeat, the Conservatives will have to use the money they have in the bank to convince more Canadians that it's time for a change — and that their party is the one that deserves their vote as well as their dollars.

  • Rwandan deported from U.S. denies genocide charges

    A Rwandan woman who was deported by the United States and is facing charges related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda appeared in court on Wednesday and denied the charges against her. Last month, the 51-year-old woman was flown into Kigali, accompanied by U.S. federal agents. A spokesman for the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation then said on state TV that she would face seven charges related to the genocide ranging from murder to complicity in rape.

  • Lobster prices starting high on P.E.I. this season

    With demand high and more buyers on the wharfs, lobster prices for P.E.I. fishermen are looking stronger than they have in 15 years. With the season along the North Shore and the eastern end of P.E.I. opening Monday, Charlie McGeoghegan, chair of the Lobster Marketing Board of P.E.I., said early prices are running around $8 for canners and $8.50 for markets. "The price in Nova Scotia was high all winter so we expected it to be better than last year, and it is, so we're glad to see that," said McGeoghegan. "There's lots of demand around and lots of orders. And they didn't get enough to fill the orders last year. So that's kind of a scenario that we haven't seen before, so that's a good thing." There is no inventory left from last year, said McGeoghegan. At the end of last season prices were mostly running between $5 and $6, with some buyers paying up to $6.50. In 2006 prices went as high as $7, which with the increase in costs since is comparable, he said. Prices are expected to go up as the season progresses. "A few of the big [fishing] zones in the Maritimes and the Fundy region close down at the end of May, so there's a lot less product around at that time," said McGeoghegan. "That usually helps the price." The lobster industry faced a lot of unknowns in 2020. Public health restrictions in the pandemic made it difficult for processors to get temporary foreign workers into the country, and the impact on demand from the shutdown of restaurant dining rooms and cruise ships was not known. But the industry is finding itself in a much stronger position at the start of the season this year. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Body found in burning shed in Sydney Mines

    Cape Breton Regional Police say a body has been found inside a burning shed in Sydney Mines. The department was called to Crescent Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday, where firefighters found the body. Residents of a home located on the property reported the fire after seeing smoke coming from the building. Police say the victim is not a resident of the house. An autopsy will be performed to determine the person's identity and cause of death.(CBC News) CBC News reached out to police, but they did not provide an explanation as to why the victim was in the shed. Spokesperson Desiree Magnus said no further details would be released at this time. Magnus said an autopsy will be performed to confirm identity and cause of death. Officials with the provincial fire marshal's office and police forensic Identification unit are working to determine the cause of the fire. MORE TOP STORIES

  • 'Blockbuster' rise in supply, rapid 2nd round of COVID-19 vaccination touted by Sask. officials

    Saskatchewan health officials say they expect COVID-19 vaccine supplies to reach "blockbuster" levels in the coming weeks. They're also touting a much faster rollout of second doses — once that gets started — compared to the first round of dosing in the province. "The second doses will happen in a much [more] compressed time frame compared to the first," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said during a COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday. Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the province is scheduled to receive more than 500,000 additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses before the end of June. He said that vaccine appointments may have to be rebooked if supply shortfalls occur, as they have in the past. But Livingstone said that absent such hiccups, the expected supply of "mainstay" Pfizer vaccines is "enough doses to get us over the finish line without any getting any other doses." As of Tuesday, of the 752,204 Saskatchewan residents age 30 and over and eligible to be vaccinated, only 40,984 — or five per cent — had received their second shot, according to provincial data. 16-week gap between doses could shorten In mid-March, Saskatchewan joined other provinces in extending the interval between first and second vaccine shots to 16 weeks. But on Tuesday, Livingstone said not everybody will have to wait that long for a second dose. "We will escalate second doses very quickly [in] ensuring that we have people with their second dose well within that 16-week period of time," he said. "Not everyone will wait 16 weeks as we get through that first-dose [program] near the end of May." Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, speaks remotely during a COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.(CBC) Some groups of seniors, such as those living in retirement homes, have yet to receive their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said assisted living facilities are considered private businesses and their residents will be vaccinated based on age along with the general public. "We are not booking second vaccinations for the general public at this time. All residents will be offered their second dose within the maximum 16-week interval," the spokesperson said. As of Tuesday, only 25 per cent of seniors aged 80 and over had received their second dose of vaccine.

  • Saskatoon police officer resigns after attending anti-lockdown rally

    The Saskatoon Police Service says an off-duty officer who attended an anti-lockdown rally in that city last weekend has resigned. A statement from spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said any evidence of the officer's participation in the rally is still being reviewed. The review, the statement said, included a report that the off-duty officer was present. The officer has not been to work since the event and the police service would determine its next steps based on the outcome of a public health and police act investigation. "The member has been asked to take steps to ensure the safety for both our organization and the community during the investigation," the statement said. "All citizens are expected to follow the guidelines and restrictions of the Public Health Order." The Saskatoon Police Association, the officer's union, said it was aware the officer had resigned and said it continued to support the recommended public health measures but offered no further comment.

  • Former Woolworth's building in uptown Saint John comes down this month

    Demolition of the former Woolworth's store is set for May 17, as the developer searches for a grocery store to anchor a new building for that prime corner in uptown Saint John. The demolition of the building at the top of King Street will make way for a 12-storey development with apartments and commercial space. "We'll be tearing it down and starting a whole new project," said Percy Wilbur, the developer behind the project. Neighbouring buildings, 85 and 87 King, will also be torn down. Percy said barriers will be set up in the area and traffic will be redirected. Charlotte Street will be narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes. South Market Street will be closed for safety reasons, and King Street will lose some of its parking. 'People want to come back' For the past eight weeks, Percy said, crews have been cleaning out mould, mildew and lead paint from the property. Construction will mean 50 to 75 people working on site at one time. The corner across from King Square was once home to Woolworth's, but the old building has gone through exterior changes and then been in decline and empty for a while. The next building will include retail space and 95 rental units. "People want to come back to the city," he said. "There's a new vibe." Postcards from 1960 show the Woolworth's building in better days at the head of King Street, across from King's Square.(Submitted by New Brunswick Museum — Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick) Wilbur says construction on the project could be completed within two and a half years. But that timeline could change because an anchor tenant has not yet been secured. Percy said he has been looking for tenants for several months now. Sights set on a grocery store Percy has his sights set on a local grocery store in that area, an increasingly popular place to live. "I think that would be the best fit in that neighbourhood," he said. "And there seems to be quite a public outcry for that type of business to go in there." The climbing price of building materials also poses a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Percy said he has received a lot of support from the public, as well as government officials with the city and the province. "Everything seems to be moving forward," he said.

  • Lumber prices may be in the stratosphere, but construction is still booming, home builders say

    Construction in Newfoundland and Labrador continues to boom despite the price of lumber. (Colleen De Neve for CBC News) Sticker shock over lumber prices that have soared over the last year does not seem to have beaten down a desire to build or do repairs in Newfoundland and Labrador homes, a trade group says. The Canadian Home Builders' Associations says supply and demand are driving the skyrocketing prices of lumber, although it also says the industry is still booming. A key factor: the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected supply last year and which also inspired consumer demand, particularly among many people who have been working from home. CHBA executive officer Alexis Foster told CBC News the pandemic shut down lumber mills across Canada and the United States, and they have yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels state side Rising transportation costs, Foster added, are also fuelling high prices. Then, there is the demand. "We have people looking to do renovations to their homes, new home builds, you're in your home a lot more, you're finding out what's bothering you more, so you want to fix that," Foster said Tuesday. Home renovations are up 26 per cent over the last year across Canada, Foster said. In Newfoundland and Labrador, she said, work has been driven by the provincial government's residential construction rebate program. CHBA-NL president Grant Cooper said the rebate program has done wonders for the construction industry over the pandemic. The program offered a 25 per cent rebate for renovation projects up to $10,000, and the same for new home construction. Canadian Home Builders' Association Newfoundland and Labrador executive officer Alexis Foster lumber prices aren't expected to fall this year, and possibly into 2022. (Mike Simms/CBC) "We've been hurting for a number of years leading up to this. It was quite slow — the demand was down," Cooper said. "In May to June last year, things started to pick up, which it typically does in the summer. But this year was like no other and we're getting more and more calls from homeowners, that despite the increase in prices, [they] are still inquiring about getting work done on their house." Not predicting a drop this year Art Hicks, owner of Home Hardware Building Centre in Witless Bay, told CBC News lumber prices today are three to four times what they were before they started climbing in 2020. Pre-cut two-by-four was $3.39 before the pandemic, but now it's about $13, Hicks said. Oriented strand boards, or OSB, were once $13 and now cost around $62. Plywood has tripled, from $21 to $65. Hicks said retailers have had no choice but to pass on wholesale hikes at the cash register. Cooper said he feels for anyone looking to complete renovations and home projects right now, but said there are silver linings for those looking to build a new home. Canadian Home Builders' Association Newfoundland and Labrador president Grant Cooper says despite the increase in lumber prices, people are still inquiring about getting work done on their homes. (Mike Simms/CBC) "Interest rates are at an all-time low. They may be saving more than they ever have because travel is restricted. They're not spending money that they used to spend," he said. "So, this may be a great time to save up that deposit and put that toward the new build." For those who are willing to wait, Foster said the CHBA is predicting lumber prices will not drop this year, and maybe not even next year, either. Cooper said prices may never return to pre-pandemic levels. "This is something that we're seeing in our national office, [this] lasting until at least 2022," said Cooper. "At the end of the day, it very much is supply- and demand-driven, and until demand comes off, we're still going to see shortages and price increases. This may be the new norm going forward for quite some time." Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Toronto FC exits CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of Mexico's Cruz Azul

    MEXICO CITY — Unable to dig itself out of a deep first-leg hole, Toronto FC exited the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of Cruz Azul. The Mexican league leader won comfortably 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to cruise into the final four of CONCACAF's flagship club competition. Cruz Azul will face either defending MLS champion Columbus Crew SC or Monterrey in the August semifinals. Monterrey hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Mexico with the aggregate score at 2-2. Cruz Azul's 3-1 victory last week at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium meant Toronto had to score at least three goals, with the degree of difficulty escalating if the Mexican side scored. Bryan Angulo, who scored twice in the opening leg, added to the aggregate lead in the 28th minute with a looping shot from 30-plus yards out that a backtracking Alex Bono could not get a hand to. Fullback Justin Morrow provided an inadvertent assist, his attempt at a headed clearance off a Cruz Azul goal kick deflecting high and back towards his own goal. The ball bounced once to the side of Angulo, who was in space between the Toronto centre backs, allowing the Ecuadorean forward to swing his right leg through it for a spectacular strike. The goal, Angulo's fourth of the tournament and third against Toronto, seemed to take some of the air out of TFC. The rest of the game offered little drama in an empty Azteca Stadium. Angulo had opened the scoring in the first leg with a third-minute wonder-strike, curling a superb right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box into the far corner past Bono. Toronto was without all three designated players. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo remains out with a thigh injury, star striker Jozy Altidore was feeling unwell and newly signed Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was finishing out his quarantine in TFC's adopted home of Orlando. On the plus side, fullback Richie Laryea returned from suspension and influential centre back Chris Mavinga made his first start of the season after being sidelined by a calf injury. Ayo Akinola started in place of Altidore. Nick DeLeon also got the start with Auro, Eriq Zavaleta and Ralph Priso dropping out, Cruz Azul came into the game riding an 18-game unbeaten streak (15-0-3) in all competitions and tops Liga MX at 13-2-2. In contrast, Toronto (0-1-1) has yet to win in the young MLS season. Toronto had an MLS bye on the weekend and had not played since the first leg. Cruz Azul tied Tijuana 1-1 on Saturday in Liga MX play. Bono was called into action early, pushing aside a powerful shot from Walter Montoya from just inside the penalty box two minutes in. DeLeon found Jonathan Osorio at the back post in the seventh minute but his goal-bound header hit defender Adrian Aldrete. The Mexican side looked to play direct, sending balls over the Toronto backline with players racing after then. Set plays continued to cause Toronto problems with Bono having to push away a header from an unmarked Pablo Aguilar off a 13th-minute corner. The Paraguayan centre back scored on a header from a free kick in the first leg. DeLeon, sent in alone, beat Jesus Corona in the 18th minute but the goal was called back for offside. Mavinga used his speed in the 23rd minute to get back in position and block Angulo from getting a dangerous shot. Corona, a 40-year-old Mexican international, had to make back-to back saves minutes later off Akinola and then Omar Gonzalez, off the ensuing corner. Mavinga and Osorio came off at halftime, with Auro and Tsubasa Endoh coming on. Patrick Mullins and Noble Okello replaced DeLeon and Jacob Shaffelburg, who both had good nights, in the 68th minute. Ralph Priso came off the bench in the 82nd minute. Cruz Azul came close twice early in the second half but both shots were just off-target. Cruz Azul has not reached the semifinals since 2013-14 when it won the tournament. Toronto reached the final in 2018, losing to Guadalajara in a penalty shootout. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Trudeau Liberals got earful on police racism from concerned public, emails reveal

    OTTAWA — They didn't always agree on what to do, but scores of concerned citizens penned letters urging the federal Liberals to address police mistreatment of Black and Indigenous people as the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota helped spark indignation about injustices in Canada. Hundreds of pages of correspondence disclosed through the Access to Information Act reveal deep mistrust of the RCMP and other police services, along with plenty of suggestions on how to make things better. Many of the emails, from May 25 to July 1 of last year, were addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though they all wound up in the inbox of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the cabinet member responsible for the Mounties and the federal prison and border agencies. In most cases the senders' names were removed, out of respect for privacy, before release under the access law. "The people should know they are safe in the presence of the law," said a message from Toronto. "Right now, many do not." A Verdun, Que., writer said that as a white male he had never experienced racial or gender discrimination, so he could not truly understand the pain and rage of people of colour. "But I feel their pain and will not remain silent." Added another letter: "Although we might need the police in some specific instances, the unrestrained force that they regularly use against Black and Indigenous people is appalling and completely unacceptable in a country like Canada." At an anti-racism rally in Ottawa last June, Trudeau put one knee to the ground, his head bowed, as others also took a knee around him. The demonstration was one of several events in Canada following days of rallies against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities prompted by Floyd's death at the hands of police. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially stopped short last June of endorsing Trudeau’s assessment that the national police force, like all Canadian institutions, exhibits systemic racism. In a sudden reversal soon after, Lucki spoke with regret for not having done so. A writer from Powell River, B.C., told Trudeau in mid-June it was time for Lucki to go. "Enough is enough! The replacement of the current commissioner will send notice to our police and all our nation's people that this laissez-faire hedging and outright denial will not stand." A New Brunswick correspondent advised the prime minister that demanding Lucki's resignation would not rid the RCMP of racism, and instead recommended improved recruitment and training of Mounties. "Selecting better suited candidates would go a long way in rectifying the situation." The Mounties should be completely removed from Indigenous communities, a writer from Amherst, N.S., said after seeing a video of the RCMP violently arresting Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam in Alberta. "I have read before that the Indigenous people have grown to distrust the RCMP and I now see why." A letter from Calgary urged Blair late last July to take drastic action by diverting funds from police forces to "those measures that actually address the root of crime," such as education, mental-health services, housing and social work. "There are countless examples of police brutality in Canadian history, and without acknowledging this fact and actively working to change it, there will continue to be," the message says. An email from B.C. rejected the notion of reducing police budgets, calling instead for better training of officers in arrest methods. Another letter writer urged the prime minister to take concrete steps as soon as possible to reform Canadian policing to eliminate racial bias. "Unfortunately, we haven't done enough yet to save the lives and preserve the well-being of Black and Indigenous Canadians," the letter says. "I don't know what the solutions are, but I encourage you to listen to the people who do." The House of Commons public safety committee is preparing to release a report on systemic racism in policing. In last fall's throne speech, the Liberal government promised legislation and money to address systemic inequities in all phases of the criminal justice system. It pledged action on issues ranging from sentencing and rehabilitation to improved civilian oversight of the RCMP and standards on police use of force. The planned measures also include modern training for police and other law-enforcement agencies, as well as broader RCMP reforms that emphasize a shift toward community-led policing. In addition, the Liberals promised to speed up work on a legislative framework for First Nations policing as an essential service, seen as crucial to ensuring safety in Indigenous communities. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

  • Crowd grows in race to be Calgary's next mayor

    The crowd of candidates vying to be Calgary's next mayor is rounding into form. Fourteen candidates have now put down their $500 and their nomination forms. More are anticipated to join the race. It's actually not that unusual to see that many people lining up to run in Calgary. The last two times there wasn't an incumbent mayor's name on the ballot also attracted increased attention from candidates. In 2001, Dave Bronconnier took the mayor's chair as the top finisher on a ballot with 17 names. In 2010, Naheed Nenshi vaulted to a mayoral victory over 14 others. While two current councillors, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek, spar over their plans to move into the mayor's office this fall, lesser-known candidates are trying to raise their profiles. Damery jumps in On Tuesday, Jan Damery became number 14 in this year's crop of candidates. The former energy economist and an executive with YWCA Calgary calls herself "a champion of possibility" She's pledging to oversee a revitalization of downtown and turn it into a thriving neighbourhood where people live, play and work. Damery also said the Green Line is a priority that requires new leadership. "I've watched this project flounder for the last decade," said Damery. "We need executive oversight to drive that project." Also on Tuesday, Zane Novak held a news conference to talk about some of his priorities. The former head of the Kerby Centre and a businessman, Novak said he wants to see bi-annual reviews at city council on major projects so taxpayers know exactly where things stand while work is underway. He also said he'd like to see rewards offered to city employees who help find ways to save money and increase efficiency. "I believe that this is the most pivotal municipal election that Calgary has seen in decades," said Novak. Find the waste Also on Tuesday, another contender announced a contest of sorts. Brad Field is asking Calgarians to help identify wasteful spending at city hall. Those who get their suggestions published on his website will get a bar of locally made soap that's branded "Help Brad Clean Up City Hall." It might seem like a fun gimmick but there's also strategy at play. A political scientist at Mount Royal University said some of the lesser-known candidates may have established resumes but they need to introduce themselves to voters. Lori Williams said some newcomer candidates might be well known in their own circles but that's typically not the kind of public profile well-known council members enjoy. "Incumbency has historically been an advantage partly because of that name recognition," said Williams. "So what they've got to try to do is distinguish themselves and let Calgarians know what they stand for." Not an impossible task It might seem impossible but an outsider can still win. Williams points to a guy named Naheed Nenshi, who started his election campaign in 2010 as a relatively unknown quantity. "He had published letters to the editor, been a city council watcher. He'd done some media coverage before that but really wasn't well known to a lot of Calgarians," said Williams. Unlike any recent past elections, this campaign will be different because it's happening during a pandemic. Williams said valuable networking time may be lost for all candidates if there aren't many social events associated with this year's Stampede. A door-knocking campaign can be tough for mayoral candidates in a city the size of Calgary but she said persistence can help a candidate gain word of mouth support. Williams said whether the pandemic eases and allows the mayoral campaign to take on a more normal look — including all candidate forums — by September and October is anyone's guess. But she suggests it's important the newcomer candidates find a way to make themselves stand out by then to merit greater consideration from voters as a potential mayor. Calgarians will go to the polls on Oct. 18.

  • 'Like a flash fire:' Rabbit owners warned about outbreak of deadly disease in Alberta

    CALGARY — Janice Romick could see it coming. The rabbit breeder for 40 years in Cold Lake, Alta., says she saw the writing on the wall before a deadly rabbit virus appeared last month in the southern part of the province. "We sort of knew this was coming a few years before it actually hit. So we stopped showing and we bought nothing from anybody, anywhere," said Romick, who works at Beladarus Rabbitry with her daughter. Alberta's chief provincial veterinarian, Dr. Keith Lehman, sent a communique last month to the Alberta Veterinary Medicine Association warning about an outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, or RHD, in pet rabbits in one southern Alberta household. "It does cause a pretty significant level of mortality in animals that do get exposed. It is quite a severe disease for rabbits," Lehman said in an interview Wednesday. "Fortunately there are no human health risks. It is very confined to rabbits but for rabbits, it is probably one of the worst ones out there." What is concerning, he said, is it appears to be a variation of the original disease that impacted only domestic rabbits. "In 2010, we saw it was getting out and affecting the wild rabbit population as well. I'm not talking about the escaped pets that can procreate, but those who are truly native to our wildlife," said Lehman. There were outbreaks in British Columbia in 2018 and 2019 and in Montana and Oregon earlier this year. The disease runs its course in one to five days and is usually fatal. Alanna Weeks from Clockwork Rabbitry in Armstrong, B.C., said the news from Alberta is a concern. "All the rabbit breeders I have spoken to are all really nervous about it especially since this could be a different strain than what we dealt with before," she said. "The new one that just came up from the United States, we're waiting to get confirmation that it is the strain that was found in Alberta because that one has been wiping out wild populations." When the B.C. outbreak occurred, she said breeders were able to get a vaccine for their rabbits from the United States on an emergency basis and the crisis was averted. Romick said all it takes is for one infected animal to make it into a herd, and it's over. "It spreads like a flash fire." There's a booming rabbit industry in Canada. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says there were over 2,800 rabbit farms in 2016. Many of the rabbits go to the meat industry, some are harvested for fur and others become family pets. Romick said the hemorrhagic disease could decimate the industry. "In the right instance, if it got into some of these big areas where they're breeding for meat production and they brought in some new stock. It could literally wipe out a business," she said. "If it went through a 200-to-400-doe barn, it would wipe out every animal, every doe, every buck. And you can't use those carcasses for human production." She added that the disease is also a terrible way for the animals to die. Dr. Jamie Rothenburger, a veterinary pathologist and assistant professor at the University of Calgary's faculty of veterinary medicine, said the disease has to be taken seriously. It can be transmitted by something as simple as grooming or purchasing a pre-owned rabbit cage. "I think we're all getting more familiar with infectious diseases in these days of COVID. So the idea of a virus living on a vector isn't a surprise," Rothenburger said. "It's one of Canada's immediately notifiable diseases under the Health of Animals regulations. And so, if you suspect the disease as a veterinarian or a laboratory confirms it, the (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) has to be notified immediately." Rothenburger said it's unclear how widespread the disease could be. She's leading a study in Calgary looking at health and disease in urban hares. "Those are the jackrabbits we see hopping around our neighbourhoods. And we are going to be testing them for this very disease in the coming months to find out if it is here and hasn't been detected yet." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. — Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • Alberta government plans to replace lapsed turn-off-the-taps law

    The Alberta government has allowed its contentious "turn-off-the-taps" law for oil and gas exports to expire, but similar legislation is coming down the pipe in the future. Premier Jason Kenney proclaimed the law on his first day in office, April 30, 2019, while the two westernmost provinces were engaged in a disagreement over construction of the TransMountain pipeline extension (TMX) project. The Preserving Canada's Economic Prosperity Act would have allowed Alberta to restrict the flow of oil and gas into B.C. if the B.C. government continued to try to block the pipeline's progress. The law has been at the centre of a constitutional battle between the two provinces since it was introduced by the former Alberta NDP government. However, the law had a built-in sunset clause of two years, and as of last week, ceased to be in effect. In a statement on Tuesday, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the government intentionally allowed the law to lapse due to the ongoing legal battles with B.C. Last week, the Alberta government celebrated a Federal Court of Appeal decision to overturn a lower court injunction against Alberta's turn-off-the-taps law. The B.C. government says Alberta's law is unconstitutional and could cause that province irreparable harm. At a news conference Wednesday, Kenney said Alberta wanted to see the court's ruling to decide whether the legislation needed changes. He said his government intends to reintroduce the legislation with "minor revisions." Kenney characterized the court decision as a "win" for Alberta — even though the judges did not rule on the constitutionality of the law. Although the B.C. government is now co-operating on construction of TMX, Kenney said Alberta still needs a similar law to defend the value of its natural resources. "We don't know what other kind of circumstances we may be facing in the future, so I think it's useful to have a lot of different tools in our toolkit to defend our vital economic interests," he said. Academics puzzled by law's lapse Nigel Bankes, a professor of natural resource law at the University of Calgary, was one of a handful of academics who noticed the law had expired without a peep from the Alberta government. He said despite the Alberta government's confident public face, they likely feared the law could be found unconstitutional. "It does seem odd," Bankes said. "It's always been a centre point of Premier Kenney's policies that we want to do everything that we can to secure access to tidewater." The former NDP government introduced the legislation in 2018, but did not proclaim it. Opposition energy critic and past NDP Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said it was a tool the former government wanted to have at their disposal while negotiating with the B.C. government. Proclaiming the law with no strategic reason was a clumsy move by Kenney, she said. "They didn't use it because they needed it," she said. "They used it because they wanted to seem like the biggest kid on the playground." Lori Williams, associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, is said it's peculiar the Alberta government would claim victory over last week's court ruling, then let the law lapse days later. She questions whether it was the government's intention or an oversight. The Alberta government could also be trying to change its approach without wanting to appear weak, she said. "It wouldn't surprise me if they just let it die and hoped that it died quietly because they didn't have any intention of doing anything with it," she said. Savage's office did not answer a question about when new legislation could be coming. B.C.'s justice ministry did not respond to questions about the issue on Tuesday.