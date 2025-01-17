Nazi-obsessed knifeman Callum Parslow jailed after trying to murder asylum seeker at Worcestershire hotel

A Nazi-obsessed man who tried to stab an asylum seeker to death has been jailed.

Callum Parslow was handed a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 22 years and eight months in prison after he attacked a man at a hotel in Worcestershire on 2 April last year, as a "protest" against small boat crossings.

The 32-year-old has Hitler's signature tattooed on his arm and used a £770 knife he had bought online to attack Nahom Hagos, who is from Eritrea, when he was eating in the conservatory of the Pear Tree Inn at Hindlip.

The victim, who was stabbed in the chest and hand, said it was a "miracle" he survived.

ADVERTISEMENT

During sentencing, Mr Justice Dove told Parslow: "You committed a vicious and unprovoked assault on a complete stranger Nahom Hagos who suffered devastating injuries as a result of your violence."

Mr Justice Dove then said Parslow was "motivated by your adoption of a far-right neo-Nazi mindset which fuelled your warped, violent and racist views," and added: "This was undoubtedly a terrorist attack."

He was found guilty of attempted murder in October last year.

Leicester Crown Court heard at the time that Mr Hagos, who used to live at the hotel, was visiting a friend and was stabbed after Parslow asked him for directions to the toilet.

CCTV from the scene showed Mr Hagos fleeing onto a car park and being chased by Parslow. He was able to run back into the main reception area, where the hotel manager locked the front door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parslow later re-entered through another door apparently searching for further victims, the court heard.

The hotel manager and a builder used a van to take Mr Hagos to hospital in Worcester, as they felt he was losing too much blood, where he was found to have an 8cm-long wound which had not penetrated any of his vital organs.

After trying to kill Mr Hagos, Parslow ran towards a canal and was spotted with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

Officers found blood containing a DNA profile matching that of the victim on the blade of the knife abandoned by Parslow.

Failed manifesto post

After the stabbing and as police closed in, Parslow tried to post a "terrorist manifesto" on X, tagging Tommy Robinson and politicians including Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman and Sir Keir Starmer.

He wrote that he "just did my duty to England" and had tried to "exterminate" Mr Hagos. However, it failed to send as he copied in too many people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others on his list included Laurence Fox, Lee Anderson, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and various news organisations.

Nazi memorabilia at bedsit

During the trial last October, the court heard an axe, metal baseball bat and a second knife were found at Parslow's bedsit in Bromyard Terrace in Worcester.

Police also discovered a swastika armband, a Nazi-era medallion and copies of Hitler's book Mein Kampf.

Jurors were also told Parslow had Hitler's signature tattooed on his arm "in order to demonstrate his affiliation to the ideals of the leader of the German Nazi party".

He also pleaded guilty to an unconnected sexual offence and two charges of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress and anxiety at the time.

Read more from Sky News:

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston reveals he's cancer free

Tesla Cybertruck seized after being unlawfully driven

'The pain feels unbearable'

Mr Hagos told the court in an impact statement he continues to feel "excruciating pain" in his hand after the attack by Parslow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read out by the prosecution on Friday, he said: "The pain is unbearable and keeps me awake all night long.

"The pain feels like an electric shock going through my hand and I now have insomnia."

He then said he had been "living and pursuing a happy life before the incident," but added: "I feel lonely and don't feel safe on the street.

"My life has been turned upside down."