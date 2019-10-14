NBA betting odds: A way-too-early guess at which team will win it all in 2020

The NBA season is just around the corner and you know what that means: It's time to speculate.

The 2019-20 regular season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with two anticipated title contenders in the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers facing off. But before that game starts, the defending champion Toronto Raptors will host the new-look New Orleans Pelicans and superstar rookie Zion Williamson.

It's bound to be an exciting season after so many trades and free agency moves that shook up the league. In case you had somehow forgotten, the Lakers landed Anthony Davis, the Clippers got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Brooklyn Nets nabbed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and that's barely scratching the surface of a wild offseason.

Multiple teams made it clear with their summer moves that it's championship or bust in 2020 – but who will actually lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy this coming June?

Take a look below at each NBA team's odds of winning the title this season, from the lowly Charlotte Hornets all the way up to a talented crowd at the top: