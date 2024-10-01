NBA coach bids farewell to his Sacramento home. See the charming Curtis Park residence

It’s the nature of the business for NBA coaches and players to move around a lot as they change teams and cities, but former Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez would not have minded bucking that lifestyle and staying in his charming home in the Curtis Park neighborhood.

In April, the Brooklyn Nets hired Fernandez as their head coach, and his family had to give up their home court advantage in Sacramento. His five-bedroom, 3,046-square-foot house at 2340 Castro Way sold last week for $1.47 million.

Fernandez, his wife and their two children viewed the home as more than a temporary pit stop, listing agent Matthew Hindy of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty said.

“He and his wife, they really loved the home,” Hindy, who represents many Kings players, staff and coaches, told The Bee. “They were extremely happy there, so they were really sad to see the home go. Some people don’t get emotionally attached, especially people in their business, because they don’t know how long they’re going to be there, but they’ve had so many events and gatherings there with coaches and other assistant coaches and members of the team. It was very emotional for them to sell that house.

“He became friends with a lot of neighbors,” Hindy added. “He knew a lot of people so he really enjoyed his time here. They had a lot of good memories there.”

The modern farmhouse-style home nestled along a tree-lined alley “exudes a timeless charm and unmatched craftsmanship,” according to the property listing.

“Step through the threshold and immerse yourself in interiors that echo delightful shiplap accents, a warm and inviting dining nook perfect for cozy mornings, and a stunning galvanized steel island complemented by elegant Carrera marble atop classic shaker cabinets,” the listing further states.

A durable wide post-and-beam front porch gives off an inviting vibe from the street. Elegant American hickory floors highlight the interior of the main house. A newly built guesthouse sits above the detached garage.

Out back, there’s a recently built pool. Tesla provides the leased solar power at the residence, according to the listing.

The Fernandez family enjoyed the convenient location of their home, too. Jordi Fernandez’s former office — Golden 1 Center — Gunther’s Ice Cream and Qisa Coffee Shop are all nearby.

“They loved the location,” Hindy said. “They wanted to be in an area that was close to downtown, but didn’t have the downtown feel. Jordi loved being close to freeways, close to work, close to restaurants. And they were a big fan of like Gunther’s and all the local bars.”

Fernandez bought the Curtis Park home for $1.4 million in 2022, according to public property records.

Fernandez, a Spaniard, is the Nets franchise’s 24th coach after two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He helped the Kings reach the playoffs in 2023 after a 16-year postseason drought.

Fernandez also coaches Canada’s men’s national team.

