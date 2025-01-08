NBA coaches JJ Redick and Steve Kerr say family forces to evacuate due to wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said his family members are safe after being forced to evacuate their Southern California homes this week as wildfires continue to sweep across parts of Los Angeles County.

The fire has destroyed homes in several Los Angeles suburbs, including Pacific Palisades, where Redick and many others live. The Lakers just completed a two-game swing through Texas against the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks and have a scheduled home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers, for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Dec. 25, 2024.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday night that his 90-year-old mother was also among those forced to evacuate.

"I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires," Kerr said after the Warriors' 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat. "My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate."

Officials said that two people have been killed, 30,000 Los Angeles area residents are under evacuation orders, and more than 13,000 buildings or structures are in the fire's path. The fires are driven by Santa Ana winds that have reached more than 80 miles per hour.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles on January 7, 2025.

Fires' impact on sports

No games have been canceled or rescheduled because of the fires in the Los Angeles area, and several professional sports teams have home games over the next week.

The Lakers return home to play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Clippers start a three-game homestand against the Hornets on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Kings' game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday has been postponed, the NHL announced.

"In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed," the NHL said in a statement. "The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time."

The league added that a makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," the league said in a statement.

