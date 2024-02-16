NBA Crossover is a once-in-a-lifetime event for basketball fans
PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played. Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory. Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena.
The 'Love Story' hitmaker took the stage in front of a 96,000-strong crowd on Friday
Mac McClung’s life took off a year ago when he won the 2023 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest as a G League player. Where is he now?
Funny how perception of Saudi Arabia's investment in golf has changed completely in just a few short years.
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
Adebayo’s max contract chances take a hit
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that his push of head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII was “definitely unacceptable.”
“There aren’t many things that can happen on a football field that catch Patrick Mahomes by surprise,” the narrator noted. “But this? This surprised him.”
"They’re really good friends, and he definitely was supporting him," said Lil Jon of Bieber and Usher following the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Broncos fans were not happy to see John Elway bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, and Elway would have preferred not giving it to KC.
Eleventh racket in the world Elena Ostapenko who represents Latvia, refused to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka after losing in the 1/8 finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his third championship and second Super Bowl MVP title on Sunday
Prince Harry has raced down one of the world's fastest bobsled tracks in Whistler, B.C., reaching speeds of almost 100 kilometres per hour on a tiny skeleton sled.
DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of fifth seed Qinwen Zheng of China on Wednesday. Fernandez came back from a 5-3 deficit in the first set, then picked up her third break in four chances in the second set and held the rest of the way to win the match in 92 minutes. It's the first win over a top-10 opponent this year for Fernandez, who was ranked as low as No. 95 in July but entered the week at No. 38. Fernandez improved
Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri and the "Turn Down for What" rapper joined as guest performers in Usher's halftime show The post Lil Jon Says Justin Bieber Was Meant to Perform With Usher at Super Bowl, but He ‘Just Wasn’t Really Ready’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says he's open to a reunion with Phil Kessel, but he's prioritizing his team. Kessel skated with the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate on Wednesday in Abbotsford, B.C. He played all 82 regular-season games with the Golden Knights during their Stanley Cup run last season. Kessel was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, where he went on to win his first two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Kessel was not made available to media. The forward has 413 goal
The father of three shouted out each of his not-so-little-ones on the special day
The seven-time world champion will join Ferrari at the end of this season.