NBA draft lottery: Here’s which players the Sacramento Kings are selecting in latest mocks

The Kings will find out which pick they have in June’s NBA draft when the draft lottery is held at noon Sunday in Chicago.

Lottery results will be unveiled during a live broadcast on ABC. Kings forward Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will serve as Sacramento’s on-stage representative. Minority owner and executive board member John Kehriotis will represent the Kings in the drawing room before the draft order is revealed.

The Kings are back in the lottery after failing to reach the playoffs. They are currently projected to have the 13th overall pick in the June 26-27 draft after winning a tiebreaker with the Golden State Warriors.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick, each with a 14% chance. They are followed by the Charlotte Hornets (13.3%), Portland Trail Blazers (13.2%), San Antonio Spurs (10.5%), Toronto Raptors (9.0%), Memphis Grizzlies (7.5%) and Utah Jazz (6.0%).

The Kings have a 0.8% chance of securing the No. 1 pick. They have a 0.9% chance of landing in the top two, a 1.0% chance of landing in the top three and a 1.1% chance of landing in the top four.

Draft analysts have released a new batch of mock drafts in the days leading up to the lottery. Here are some of the players the Kings are projected to take if they have the No. 13 pick. Players are listed by position, height, weight and age.

Tankathon.com

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

SG | 6-5 | 180 | 19

Walter averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals as a freshman at Baylor, shooting 37.6% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range. He converted 79.2% at the free-throw line on 5.2 attempts per game. Tankathon lists Walter as the best shooting guard in the draft, identifying his strengths as his free-throw attempt rate, turnovers, offensive rebounding and draft age. The site lists his biggest weaknesses as his shooting percentages, assist percentage, defensive win shares and player efficiency rating.

The Ringer

Devin Carter, Providence

G | 6-3 | 195 | 22

Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks as a junior at Providence. He shot 47.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote: “Keon Ellis became a major difference maker for the Kings last year because of his defense. Now imagine if a lockdown presence like Carter were replacing Malik Monk, who could leave in free agency. Sacramento would get the two-way players it needs, and the entire outlook of the team could change.”

NBADraft.net

Donovan Clingan, UConn

C | 7-2 | 280 | 20

NBADraft.net describes Clingan as a “colossal” human being “with plenty of length and reach as well as good body control and fluidity for someone with his size.” The site compares Clingan to Jakob Poeltl and Walker Kessler, noting that he “knows how massive he is and does a good job of using his size to his advantage on both ends of the court” and is “arguably the best interior defender in this draft class.” Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game for the NCAA champion UConn Huskies.

HoopsHype

Isaiah Collier, USC

PG | 6-5 | 210 | 19

Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman at USC. He shot 49% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. HoopsHype writes: “After being projected as the No. 1 overall pick in our HoopsHype September aggregate mock draft edition, Isaiah Collier has settled into the back end of the lottery in consecutive mocks. Collier has an NBA physique at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, which allows him to attack the paint with force, get to the foul line (5.8 attempts), play good on-ball defense, and generate steals (1.5).”