NBA Star Joel Embiid to Release Football Drama ‘Backline’ Through His Miniature Géant Production Banner (EXCLUSIVE)

NBA all-star Joel Embiid’s Miniature Géant, in collaboration with Lebron James’ athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted, has unveiled plans for its latest project, “Backline,” a narrative feature about African athletes breaking into professional American football.

Inspired by the true stories of current NFL athletes, “Backline” follows two Nigeran friends who aim to fulfill their dreams of playing professional football in America. Written and directed by Editi Effiong (“The Black Book”), production is set to begin in 2025. Filming will be split between Nigeria and the United States.

“‘Backline’ is a story about the undefeatable strength of the human spirit, of hope, of friendship, and a drive to rise above one’s difficulties. From the moment I spoke to the young athletes who actually made the journey to play football in the U.S., telling this story has been a sweet obsession,” said Effiong. “We are excited to welcome Joel Embiid, Miniature Géant and Uninterrupted to this exciting project that will inspire audiences worldwide.”

Embiid founded Miniature Géant in 2023 in partnership with The SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production arm founded by James and Maverick Carter. The studio aims to highlight individuals who have taken nontraditional paths to success through unscripted, scripted, audio and branded content. Embiid’s journey from Yaounde, Cameroon to the NBA serves as a guidepost for the types of stories Miniature Géant produces.

Executive producers for “Backline” include two-time Superbowl champion Osi Umenyiora, Effiong and Anakle Films.

Anakle Films is represented by 3Point0 Labs. Embiid, Miniature Géant and The SpringHill Company are represented by WME/WME Sports.

