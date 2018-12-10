NBA teams respond to dancers' claims

After seven months of reporting and more than 15 interviews, Yahoo Lifestyle found a longstanding culture of unfair pay, “brainwashing” and eating disorders among NBA dancers. All 14 teams featured in the story were given the opportunity to comment on the specific allegations regarding their team. The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors declined to comment on the specific claims in the piece.

Here are the statements from the organizations that chose to comment.

“We treat our employees respectfully and in compliance with the law. We take these types of allegations seriously, but found no evidence to support these claims. Last year, we resolved a dispute, filed in 2015, over wages with Ms. Herington and other members of our dance team. There were no claims of harassment or discrimination alleged in that case.” — Spokesperson for the Milwaukee Bucks

“The Jazz dancers are valued employees for their work as part of the game night experience and many hours spent as community ambassadors. In 2012, our organization reevaluated the program to ensure that it creates an appropriate work environment, adheres to the fair labor standards act and aligns with our culture. Our dance troupe is now under the direction of a former Jazz dancer.” — Spokesperson for the Utah Jazz

“We are extremely proud of the Knicks City Dancers — they are a world-class dance troupe reflective of the sophistication and artistic environment that is New York. Knicks City Dancers are powerful professional dancers with many years of training and experience who command the respect of our company, our team and our fans.” — Spokesperson for the New York Knicks

“The Sacramento Kings work everyday to support and promote women throughout the organization. We believe fair pay and fair treatment are paramount, and we enforce those standards throughout the entire organization including the Sacramento Kings Dancers who everyday make us proud as positive role models and ambassadors in the community.” — Spokesperson for the Sacramento Kings

“Team dancers are valued members of the NBA family. We work with our teams to ensure that they comply with applicable wage and working condition laws for all employees, and they’re provided safe, respectful and welcoming workplaces.” — NBA spokesman Mike Bass

“We place a priority on providing every member of the Suns organization, including those on our entertainment teams, with a positive and healthy work environment. Our Suns Dancers are a valued part of our organization and community, and we hold each of them in the highest regard.” — Spokesperson for the Phoenix Suns

“The Miami HEAT has a history of ensuring fair wages and fair treatment for all employees including the Miami HEAT Dancers. The HEAT Dancers are an integral part of not only our in-game entertainment, but also of our organization and are valued as such. Our dancers are not contract employees. They have the full support of our organization and we encourage them to engage in all opportunities that will further their desired career goals.” — Spokesperson for the Miami Heat

“Dancer employment is a part-time position. Dancers are compensated in compliance with wage and hour laws for all practices/rehearsals, appearances, and games.” — Spokesperson for the Orlando Magic

“The Dallas Mavericks (the ‘Mavs’) take great pride in our dancers. Our dance team is comprised of diverse, strong, and smart women who are a part of the Mavs family. While in the past we followed a few less progressive industry practices, over the last few years we have established new practices that have redefined what it means to be a professional dancer in the NBA.

“Our dancers are no longer contractors, they are part-time employees. Dancers are now paid for all of the time that they work. Previously, dancers may not have received compensation for voluntary game appearances or rehearsals, but today we pay our dancers for all mandatory rehearsals, preparation time and getting dressed for each assigned appearance, game appearances, non-game appearances (including charitable events), approved interviews and certain travel outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Also, the dancers are offered free food before the game. We now either meet or exceed the NBA standard for dancer compensation.

