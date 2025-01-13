NBC News Star Tells Other Media Outlets He's Leaving Network: Report

Chuck Todd, NBC News’ chief political analyst and former longtime host of “Meet the Press,” has “quietly” informed other news outlets that he plans to depart the network this year, Semafor reported Sunday.

Todd has discussed possible gigs with top editors from Peacock competitors in broadcast and digital platforms, according to the outlet.

The newsman appeared to create friction early last year by publicly scolding NBC’s brass.

In March, Todd spoke for several colleagues at NBC in pointing out “credibility issues” surrounding the hiring of former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“There’s a reason why there are a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination,” Todd said.

Todd, a persistent Donald Trump critic, also said on the air that the network should apologize for having his “Meet the Press” successor, Kristin Welker, interview McDaniel when she was hired as a paid contributor.

NBC later rescinded the deal.

But the shaming, Semafor wrote, “led some staffers to question Todd’s future there.”

His contract is up this year, the website added.

Todd announced his exit from “Meet the Press” in June 2023 and broadcasted his last show in September of that year after serving as moderator since 2014.

Semafor noted that Todd was supposedly moving on to longform projects for NBC but for the most part has been “a far less visible presence.”

HuffPost has reached out to NBC News for comment.

Chuck Todd, pictured with Cristina Londoño, on "Meet the Press." NBC via Getty Images

In other roster news at the network, longtime “Today” host Hoda Kotb bid a tearful farewell on Friday.

