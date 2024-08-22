NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt describes DNC, tight presidential election
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
CHICAGO — A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
The professor who predicted U.S. elections winners since 1984 says “a lot of things would have to go wrong” for this candidate to lose.
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
Donald Trump made his first outdoor appearance since last month’s assassination attempt Wednesday. But his personal safety was not on his mind as he took to the stage behind bulletproof glass—his hurt feelings were.Specifically, the psychic wounds he felt after Michelle and Barack Obama, the former first lady and the former president, used their speeches to the Democratic National Convention to flame the 45th president as an ugly, misogynistic, racist liar—and mock his obsession with crowd sizes
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering ending his campaign, and says he will speak Friday about "his path forward."
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.
Former President Trump joked Wednesday about North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson’s weight at a Tar Heel State rally. At the beginning of the address to his supporters in Asheboro, N.C., Trump turned left in the direction of Robinson while standing on the stage and said, “Thank Goodness, Mark lost a lot of weight…
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Audrey Louis’s district does not include Bexar County. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) office executed search warrants in one of the state’s largest urban counties — and biggest Democratic strongholds — where it alleges vote tampering. On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office searched offices in Bexar County, the…
November’s election has become a battle of two warring emotions: that of joy, and that of anger. | Opinion
Griffin previously worked under both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence before resigning and taking a position at "The View."
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
The DNC has had a party atmosphere in Chicago this week, but the once-every-four-years pep rally is set to hear serious testimony about gun violence on its final night. That will include a speech from former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who narrowly survived being shot in the head at an event in Arizona in 2011. Giffords, who’s married to the former veepstakes finalist Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), is slated to be the penultimate speaker before Kamala Harris takes the stage around 10 p.m. EST—assuming the eve