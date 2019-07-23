NBC Sports anticipates its 2020 Tokyo Olympics will “exceed” the $1.2 billion in national ad sales revenue that it generated with the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.The company’s ad sales are pacing “significantly” ahead of where they were at this time in 2015, group EVP Dan Lovinger said Tuesday on a conference call with media. Some of the strongest categories in the relatively early going are auto, travel, beverage, tech and financial services.“As with PyeongChang and contrary to what some believe, Tokyo’s timezone is favorable for U.S. viewers as morning events will take place live in primetime or our primetime plus program,” Lovinger said.Also Read: NBC and CBS to Swap Their Next Super Bowls, Moving CBS Up a YearNBC Sports is selling these games on the Total Audience Delivery (TAD) metric, Lovinger said, which combines broadcast, cable, digital and social.The Opening Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, the fancy way of referring to the event, will take place on July 24, 2020.Lovinger and his team are traveling to host city Tokyo in the coming weeks to pitch Japanese brands that don’t usually advertise in the United States.Read original story NBC Sports Expects 2020 Tokyo Olympics to ‘Exceed’ Rio Games’ $1.2 Billion in National Ad Sales At TheWrap

