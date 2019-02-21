NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua Adds Olympics And More To Portfolio After Mark Lazarus Promotion

Pete Bevacqua, president of the NBC Sports Group, will now oversee the group’s entire portfolio, adding Olympics, Production, Operations and other areas to his purview in the wake of a larger corporate restructuring.

NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua

The Stamford, Conn.-based executive will continue to report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News. Along with Jeff Shell and other executives, Lazarus was promoted by NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke in a management reorganization in January. Lazarus added oversight of NBCU’s East Coast-based content units, including cable networks, NBC News, CNBC, and continues to also run NBC Sports Group, owned TV stations and affiliate relations.

Bevacqua joined the company in September 2018 after serving as CEO of the PGA of America and heading the golf practice at CAA.

“Pete’s impact to NBC Sports and to our Company in general has been significant and immediate,” Lazarus said in the official announcement. “He is a proven leader in the sports industry, and complements our talented team.”

Bevacqua called NBC Sports “the gold standard” in sports media. “I’m excited to keep working closely with Mark and this great team to provide continuity and growth to this exceptional business,” he said.

In addition to his PGA and CAA stints, Bevacqua was Chief Business Officer for the USGA and Managing Director of the U.S. Open Championship.