NBC Sports Names Molly Solomon Olympics Production Chief In Former Jim Bell Role

The NBC Sports Group said Molly Solomon has been named executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production as well as executive producer of the Golf Channel.

The Olympics role had long been filled by Jim Bell, who left NBC earlier this month after a nearly three-decade run at the company. He had worked at the Tonight Show during his last year at the company, but his tenure was known chiefly for his work on the Olympics.

Solomon, who has worked 10 Olympics for NBC Sports and was co-ordinating producer of the 2012 opening ceremony and prime-time show in London, will report to NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua.

“As a broadcast partner at the PGA of America, and now as a colleague at NBC Sports, I’ve had a front-row seat watching Molly skillfully and creatively lead a tremendous GOLF Channel production team,” Bevacqua said. “We are excited to put oversight of our Olympic presentation into her exceptionally-qualified hands, and are especially proud to see a long-time and well-liked member of our NBC team return to her roots.”

Solomon called the Olympics opportunity an “immensely rewarding” one. “Growing up at NBC Sports, I’ve been so fortunate to work with the gifted Olympics storytellers, and then to combine it with my other sports love – golf – with the incredible, dedicated team at Golf Channel, who have such a love and commitment to the game,” she said. “I’ve had a great sports life. I can’t wait to dig in and work more broadly on the Tokyo Olympics, which will be the biggest media event in the world.”

Solomon, who begins her new role immediately, returns to work with the NBC Olympics team, where she previously held a succession of positions beginning in 1990 as a researcher. (The last time she was in Tokyo was in 1991, as a researcher for NBC Sports’ coverage of the World Track and Field Championships.)

Over the course of her 10 Olympic Games, she also served as a feature producer and associate director, was named coordinating producer of NBC’s Olympic cable coverage beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. From 2006 to 2012, Solomon was coordinating producer of NBC Olympics, and produced figure skating at the 2010 Vancouver Games, as well as the Opening Ceremony and primetime show for the 2012 London Games.

