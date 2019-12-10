NBC is well on its way to its goal of topping the $1.2 billion in advertising revenue from the 2016 Rio Olympics, announcing Tuesday that it has already crossed the $1 billion mark for next summer’s Games from Tokyo. Executive vice president Dan Lovinger said Tuesday on a conference call with media that NBC is pacing well ahead of where they were four years, citing “double-digit” growth. The Olympics are eight months away, or 227 days to be exact. The Opening Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place on July 24, 2020. Lovinger said Olympics ad packages are going for anywhere between $1 million and $100 million, though the majority veer closer towards the former. Also Read: Early Olympics Sales Boost NBCU's Upfront Ad Commitments to Nearly $7 Billion “There’s less and less big places where people gather, but sports is one of those places where people absolutely do gather,” said Mark Marshall, co-president of NBCUniversal advertising sales and partnerships. “Sports continues to bring large audiences together.” NBC said in July that it expected to “exceed” the 2016 amount, which was a record for NBC. Lovinger added Tuesday that more than half of the companies that...

Read original story NBC Surpasses $1 Billion in Ad Sales for Tokyo Olympics At TheWrap