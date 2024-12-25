NBC5 Game of the Year

Latest Stories
- People
Who Is Elin Nordegren's Boyfriend Jordan Cameron? All About the Former NFL Player She's Dating After Tiger Woods Split
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
- USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers comments on future, being 'released by a teenager'
The 2024 New York Jets are like a bad movie, or a train wreck, whatever your preference.
- FTW Outdoors
Where is Chiefs-Steelers on cable? Why you can't watch the NFL game on Christmas Day on standard TV
If you're flipping around on your TV from Fox to CBS to ESPN to ABC to NFL Network and beyond to find the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and can't find it, you're probably here to find out: What gives? Where is the Dec.…
- People
Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Joyfully Hug After He and Son Charlie Finish Second at PNC Championship
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
- USA TODAY Sports
Shannon Sharpe sends warning after Kirk Herbstreit criticism: 'Don’t play with me'
The "First Take" contributor said ESPN "ain’t got enough bosses" to hold him back the next time Herbstreit says something about him.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Gary Player on his new girlfriend, Donald Trump and the golf ball going too far
Gary is in love at age 89
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins' Brad Marchand Provides Hilarious David Pastrnak Update
Brad Marchand had this to say about David Pastrnak following his injury.
- FTW Outdoors
Caleb Williams has once again made unfortunate NFL history with the Chicago Bears
Just so we're clear, there is no rock bottom to the sheer collective misery known as the Chicago Bears. If you ever wonder if this incompetent organization could really get worse or more bleak, it can. The Bears' rock bottom has a dan
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Why was Bernhard Langer hitting off a different tee box than Tiger Woods?
Maybe the extra attention paid to the different tee boxes shows how serious this event is now taken in the golf landscape.
- The Canadian Press
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Sophie Hediger, a member of Switzerland's snowboard cross team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, has died following an avalanche at a mountain resort, the country's skiing federation said on Tuesday.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL MVP race: Josh Allen's case takes a hit. Is he still No. 1?
Josh Allen had one of his worst games of the season. Did it hurt his case in the MVP race? Here's the USA TODAY NFL MVP rankings after Week 16.
- FTW Outdoors
Packers fans at Lambeau Field started roasting the Bears out of boredom during the Saints rout
The Green Bay Packers spent most of this week's Monday Night Football trouncing the visiting New Orleans Saints. However, the fans a
- FTW Outdoors
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: The Buccaneers, Falcons, and the NFC's most pointless standoff
Over the next two weeks, the fate of the NFC South will be decided. Th
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Hit Home Run Trading For Key Forward
This trade is continuing to age wonderfully for the Lightning.
- The Hockey News
Could A Rift Between Canucks' J.T. Miller And Elias Pettersson Lead To A Trade?
Rumors of a rift between Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller picked up again over the weekend.
- People
MLB Player Justin Turner Has Perfect Response After Man Reveals He Met His Fiancée While Celebrating 2017 Dodgers Win
Seven years ago, the fan was celebrating Turner's three-run walk-off home run when his downstairs neighbor thought he was being attacked and ran to check on him
- USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about college football bowl games on Dec. 23
The College Football Playoff is on a break, leaving bowl season to the programs that did not make the field .A look at the games on Dec. 23.
- The Canadian Press
Falcons drafting Penix no longer a head-scratcher with rookie QB shining in place of benched Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons drafting of Michael Penix Jr. just six weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract doesn't seem like that much of a head-scratcher anymore.
- The Canadian Press
Players have mixed feelings about being on the road on Christmas as NFL adds more holiday games
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Asked if there was any special meaning to playing on Christmas for a second straight season, Lamar Jackson paused for several seconds before answering.
- Kansas City Star
How Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game accentuates NFL’s hypocrisy over player safety
“When it came out, I thought it was horrible,” Justin Reid said of the Chiefs’ schedule. “And I still think it’s horrible.”