NBC's Kristen Welker discusses Vance's selection as Trump's running mate, Biden's future
The error prompted laughter among the MSNBC panel.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said Monday she thinks Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of former President Trump’s classified documents case could be a “blessing in disguise” for special counsel Jack Smith. “Look, I think it’s a terrible decision. I think it’s absolutely wrong on the merits, but going forward I think this could actually be…
The former Democratic senator also busted one particular claim about Republican senators and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
Donald Trump Jr. had a tense back-and-forth with a reporter for NBC News at the Republican National Convention Monday, during which he called the news crew “clowns” and ultimately shooed them away by saying, “get out of here!”The exchange was cordial at first, with NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff asking the eldest Trump child about the former president’s plan to change his convention speech in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt, supposedly pivoting to a message of “unity.”“I think h
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
Pirates tried to take control of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, leading the USS Mason to respond. Then, the missiles came flying in.
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
Joan Collins looked so fabulous when she was captured in a fun video dancing away in a plunging swimsuit. See video.
“She’s way more famous than any of us up here,” said the CNN commentator, describing it as a “bunker buster” address.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, and her husband, Sen. J.D. Vance, have been married since 2014. The pair met while attending Yale Law School.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It
Helen Comperatore said she declined to speak with President Joe Biden, although she said she didn't blame him for the violence.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office, handing the Republican former president another major legal victory as he seeks a return to the White House. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case. The Justice Department said it would appeal the decision.
The call is surprising both because of how soon it took place after Trump’s near-death experience and because it showed Trump making political overtures to Kennedy.
Well that didn't last long.Throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday morning one of the most radical political transformations in U.S. history was being written. Old Trump—the nasty, malevolent, political operative who is bent on vengeance and stealing elections—was no more. Political insiders, commentators and writers were being briefed that, after the shooting and his miraculous escape on Saturday, a new man had risen.He even planned to rip up his RNC script and instead of plans to attack Bi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday sharply criticized an anonymous “senior Democrat” who was quoted saying the party was “resigned” to another four years under former President Trump. Ocasio-Cortez, in a post on the social platform X, said Democratic members who feel that way should “absolutely retire” from their positions in Congress. “If you’re a…