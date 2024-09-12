NC begins to help businesses install EV chargers to fill gaps in state’s network

Richard Stradling
·3 min read

The state has chosen the first places that will receive government grants to install electric vehicle chargers under a federal program that aims to fill in gaps in North Carolina’s charging network.

They include travel centers, shopping plazas and a sub shop along highways in mostly small towns and rural areas where the private sector hasn’t installed chargers on its own. The goal of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure or NEVI program is to help ensure all communities have access to EV chargers and to ease concerns people have about running out of power on long trips.

The N.C. Department of Transportation received $109 million under NEVI, which Congress created through the big infrastructure bill in late 2021. NCDOT identified corridors where EV chargers were needed and then sought proposals from businesses that would install and operate them with government help.

The first round of awards, announced Wednesday, total $5.92 million and will help businesses to install fast-chargers in nine places along Interstates 40, 77 and 485 and U.S. highways 17, 70, 74 and 64. They include Pilot Travel Centers in Candor and Warsaw, a Firehouse Subs shop in Elizabeth City and a Piggly Wiggly in a shopping center in Leland. There’s also one urban location: Northlake Mall, near where I-77 and I-485 cross north of Charlotte.

Each station will include DC fast chargers with four ports capable of charging a car or SUV in about 20 minutes.

NCDOT expects to award grants for about 40 more of these stations to ensure there are EV chargers at least every 50 miles along major highways in North Carolina.

“Eventually, we’ll have publicly funded EV chargers that fill in coverage gaps along our major corridors in the state and in our communities,” Joey Hopkins, the secretary of Transportation, said in a statement. “We want a network that is reliable and easily accessible for people in rural and urban areas.”

The NEVI program is designed in part to help alleviate what’s known as “range anxiety,” the concern that an electric vehicle owner can’t venture too far from home or an urban area where charging stations are more common.

But it also helps non-EV owners feel more comfortable about a technology and a fuel they’ve never used before, said Jacob Bolin of Advanced Energy, a nonprofit energy consulting firm.

“Even if you’re filling up with gasoline, if you see these charging stations in places where you are driving and commuting, I think that goes a really long way to giving people a sense of confidence about the opportunity to drive and charge in those places,” Bolin said in an interview.

A second phase of NCDOT’s NEVI program will help install charging stations in communities not yet served by the private sector. Those will be a combination of fast chargers and so-called Level 2 chargers that take four to eight hours to fully charge a vehicle.

Latest Stories

  • Taxi driver suspected in fatal B.C. hit-and-run has left Canada: RCMP

    TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend as a driver for a local taxi company who has since left the country.

  • 4 Car Brands That Cost Twice as Much To Maintain as the Average Vehicle

    According to Consumer Affairs, "the average car costs around $900 per year to repair and maintain." But some vehicles cost their owners twice that much money or more to keep up and running every year....

  • Halton police lay 55 charges against alleged auto-theft ring

    Halton Region police investigators say they have charged eight men alleged to be part of an organized auto-theft ring that stole high-end vehicles throughout the GTA for shipment overseas.

  • Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jet fleet after crash at sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force said on Wednesday it had grounded its fleet of French-made Mirage fighter jets for maintenance checks after one crashed off the island's northwest coast, though the pilot was rescued. The Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises late on Tuesday after taking off from the Hsinchu air base when it suffered a loss of engine power and the pilot bailed out. The air force said the Mirage fleet has now been grounded for checks, and that they would ensure sufficient coverage from other aircraft to make up for those taken out of rotation.

  • Ford in talks to restart making cars in India for export, minister says

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Ford Motor held talks with India's Tamil Nadu state to explore producing vehicles for export, the state's chief minister said, potentially signalling that the U.S. carmaker could restart production in India after exiting the country three years ago. Ford stopped producing cars in India for domestic sale in 2021 after struggling to boost volumes and pulled the plug on exports in 2022, effectively exiting the world's third-largest car market which is dominated by Asian rivals. Ford sold one of its two plants in India to Tata Motors in 2023.

  • CPI: Car prices down again in August, with used vehicles down over 20% from recent highs

    Car prices kept sliding in August — among the most of any major category in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the last year — as vehicle prices move towards pre-pandemic levels.

  • 1955 Chevy Bel Air Showstopper to Cross Auction Block

    After a recent extensive restoration...

  • Edmunds: 5 game-changing vehicles you'll want to know about

    To give you an inside scoop on what’s coming down the pike in the next few months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait. Cadillac’s Optiq SUV will be a new option for electric SUV shoppers who might have otherwise considered an Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60 or Tesla Model Y. A follow-up to the larger Lyriq luxury SUV, the smaller, less expensive Optiq targets the mainstream in a big way. Considering the standard all-wheel drive, 300 horsepower and estimated 300 miles of range, it should be compelling.

  • First Drive: The V-12 Aston Martin Valour Is a Sleek Road Beast That Rewards Old-School Driving Skills

    The British marque’s exhilarating new throwback is meant to be driven—just how well, refreshingly, is up to you.

  • Stellantis to invest over $406 million in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push

    One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, would become its first in the U.S. to build fully EVs, the Chrysler-parent said. The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models. It will spend more than 50 billion euros ($55.23 billion) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the U.S. by 2030.

  • 11 thoughts about the 2024 Porsche Panamera 4

    Reviewing the all-wheel-drive Porsche Panamera with the base engine.

  • BMW braking system recall of 1.5M cars contributes to auto maker's decision to cut back 2024 outlook

    NEW YORK (AP) — BMW is lowering sales and earnings targets for the 2024 fiscal year, in a move the luxury German car maker said was partially triggered by hefty expenses of addressing a braking system recall that impacts more than 1.5 million vehicles worldwide.

  • Bentley’s New Flying Spur Is Its Most Powerful 4-Door Car Ever

    The saloon’s W-12 has been replaced by an electrified V-8.

  • Stellantis defends itself after US dealers flag concerns

    Stellantis National Dealer Council's President criticized CEO Carlos Tavares for the "rapid degradation" of the automaker's brands and urged him to spend more money to clear old inventory, Bloomberg News reported, citing an open letter dated Sept. 10. The retailers accused the chief of "short-term decision making", which boosted profits last year and padded his compensation which they claim have shrunk market share, the report added. The automaker also said market share was up 0.7 points in August compared to last month and added that it doesn't believe that "public personal attacks, such as the one in the open letter from the NDC president against our CEO, are the most effective way to solve problems."

  • Honda Civic Type R vs. Acura Integra Type S Comparison Test: May the best Honda win

    We compare the Honda Civic Type R to the Acura Integra Type S to see which hot hatch is the one to get.

  • European car stocks tumble after BMW warning

    European car stocks experienced a sharp decline following a warning from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (WA:BMW) that rattled the market.

  • Father Reunited With His Classic GTO

    Son surprised his dad with a long lost vintage friend.

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising. It’s in a ‘League of Its Own,’ Deutsche Says.

    Tesla stock rose again Tuesday, boosted by a new Buy rating from Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu launched coverage of Tesla stock with a Buy rating and a $295 price target. The average analyst price target for Tesla stock is about $218, and the highest is Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s call of $310.

  • New U.S. Postal Service vehicles debut in Georgia

    The US Postal Service is rolling out thousands of new vehicles to replace some that have been in service more than three decades. (AP Video: Ron Harris)

  • Used EV prices have fallen far below gas vehicles

    Tesla leads the drop.