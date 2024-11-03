NC breaks early voting record, with Republicans slightly ahead of Democrats in turnout

With two days left until Election Day, early voting has ended in North Carolina — and the turnout looks different from 2020.

More voters cast their ballots during early voting than ever before, far fewer voters used mail-in voting and registered Republicans, breaking with long-held trends, slightly outpaced Democrats in early voting turnout.

Some Republicans see reason for celebration in those numbers, including U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, the GOP’s candidate for attorney general.

“Here’s the best news of all,” Bishop said on Sunday at a rally in Kinston for former President Donald Trump, “There are still plenty of Republican voters who have not yet voted. So we’ve laid the foundation for a great victory. Now we’ve all gotta vote and we’ve gotta finish the battle.”

However, the overall picture in the data may be more complicated than that.

Record early voting turnout

Over 4.2 million North Carolinians cast their ballots during in-person early voting, easily beating 2020’s early voting record of 3.6 million.

Overall, nearly 57% of eligible voters have already voted, including those who cast mail-in ballots. Overall turnout in 2020 was about 75%.

Turnout was also up in the 25 counties in Western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene, which averaged about 2% higher turnout than the rest of the state.

“I am proud of all of our 100 county boards of elections and the thousands of election workers who are making this happen in their communities,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a news release Sunday. “And I am especially proud of the workers and voters of Western North Carolina. You are an inspiration to us all.”

Mail-in voting was much more popular in 2020, as many voters chose to stay home due to the COVID pandemic. At this point in 2020, over 900,000 civilian voters had cast their ballot by mail. Now, it’s slightly over 215,000.

Greg Hall of Mount Airy leads his Llama ‘Reepicheep’ toward the entrance of the Kinston Regional Jetport to meet those waiting in line for a rally for former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Republican turnout outpaces Democrats

Throughout the 2020 election, Trump frequently claimed without evidence that early and mail-in voting would be used to cheat. This year, however, Republicans shifted their message, encouraging their base to “swamp the vote” by turning out early.

In North Carolina, it appears that Republicans listened.

Registered Republicans slightly outnumbered Democrats in early voting and mail-in totals, currently accounting for 33.3% of votes cast so far, compared to Democrats’ 32.4%.

At this point in 2020, Democrats were nearly six points ahead of Republicans in early voting turnout.

However, this year, neither of the two major parties had the biggest turnout during early voting. That distinction belongs to North Carolina’s most popular party identification: unaffiliated voters.

Unaffiliated voters accounted for 33.6% of this year’s total early voting and mail-in turnout.

It’s unclear which way this group will swing, but other demographic data may provide hints.

Gloria Snead of Greenville, N.C. walks through the morning sunshine, making her way to get in line for a rally for former President Donald Trump in Kinston.

Women, Black voters turn out

Women have cast significantly more voters than men, accounting for nearly 52% of total turnout compared to about 41% for men. As Democrats campaign heavily on abortion rights, some see this as a positive indicator for their chances.

However, that gender gap was replicated in almost the exact same numbers at this point in 2020, when Trump eventually carried the state by about 1.3 points.

Despite initially lagging in turnout, Black voters surged to the polls in the final days of early voting, eventually beating the in-person record set in 2020. However, total Black voter turnout is still down from this point in 2020, when taking mail-in ballots into account.

Pillow company owner Mike Lindell greets supporters of former President Donald Trump as they wait in line to enter a rally for Trump on Sunday in Kinston.

Ballots will still be cast on Election Day

Voters can still cast their ballot on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their local precinct.

In 2020, about 16% of North Carolinians voted on Election Day.