NC chief justice quietly ousts top Republican appeals judge from leadership

The top judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals lost her leadership position as the chief justice of the state Supreme Court replaced her with a colleague.

Judge Donna Stroud, a Republican who has served as chief judge of the court since 2021, will be succeeded by Judge Chris Dillon, also a Republican.

Stroud is the most senior member of the court, the metric which has traditionally been used to determine the chief judge.

The leadership shakeup was not publicly announced, but the court’s website was updated to show Dillon as the new chief judge.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court, Paul Newby, who is also a Republican, has not commented on his decision to replace Stroud.

A request for comment sent to the Administrative Office of the Courts was not immediately returned on Tuesday. AOC also did not respond to The News & Observer’s questions about Stroud’s position when asked on Dec. 12 and Dec. 27.

Stroud faced a contentious primary race when she ran for reelection in 2022, with several of the state’s top Republicans supporting her opponent, Beth Freshwater Smith. A photograph of Newby himself appeared in a campaign ad posted on Freshwater Smith’s Facebook page.

Some Republicans became displeased with Stroud after she supported a non-Republican to become clerk of the Court of Appeals, The N&O previously reported.