NC county rescued 174 roosters from cockfighting ring. Here’s what happened to them

The 174 birds seized during a central North Carolina cockfighting bust in July were euthanized earlier this month after a deadly disease was discovered in the flocks, Granville County authorities said.

Between the contagious diseases and the injuries many of the birds suffered, authorities considered rehabilitation “essentially impossible,” county spokesman Terry Hobgood said.

“Granville County Animal Management determined that the only reasonable course of action was to humanely euthanize all the seized roosters,” Hobgood wrote in a statement shared with The News & Obsever on Tuesday.

State veterinarians who tested the animals when they arrived in shelters did not find any cases of bird flu, according to Brandon Herring, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. (North Carolina poultry is currently considered free of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, and exports are allowed.)

They did, however, find another contagious respiratory disease: infectious laryngotracheitis, or ILT, which can potentially kill infected birds, Herring said. They also found a bacterium called Mycoplasma synoviae, which is contagious and causes a variety of symptoms in infected animals, Hobgood added.

The interior of a trailer obtained from the scene of a July 27th bust of a cockfighting operation is photographed at the Granville County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Oxford, N.C.

Beyond disease concerns, gamecocks are notoriously aggressive and typically unsocialized, according to N.C. State University poultry science professor Frank Edens. They’re typically tethered to a spot or placed in cages when they are a few weeks old, the equivalent of a human teenager.

“Even if fighting cocks are reared together from hatch to adulthood, fierce fights erupt daily in those conditions,” Edens said in an email.

Rehoming them could therefore be disastrous.

“Not only will the unsocialized fighting cock attack any or all the birds in a flock, it will also attack other animals and humans alike,” Edens said.

Swarming the property in broad daylight

Dozens of people gathered on a rural property in Granville County — not far from Wake Forest — on a Saturday morning in late July for the all-day cockfight, which advertised a $50,000 grand prize, according to Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain. A undercover deputy went in, and law enforcement swarmed the property with a search warrant a few hours later.

Cockfighting is against state and federal law, and authorities seized 174 live roosters in the bust, as well as guns, trucks, trailers and cash.

Fifteen people were arrested, five of whom are being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security. The rest escaped into the woods, including the man overseeing the gambling and holding most of the cash, Detective Jon-Ta Pulley said.

Many of the birds had razor blades attached to their legs for the fights, according to deputies.

“It was inhumane,” Fountain said. “They had a doctor there that was injecting the birds with adrenaline and sewing them up so they could go to the next fight.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, a federal prosecutor, has since taken an interest in the case, as Fountain said there may be links to other cockfighting operations along the East Coast.

The charges

All 15 were charged with cockfighting and gambling:

One was the property owner, who was the only Granville County resident captured.

The other 14 were attending the event.

ICE detainers: Four Mexican citizens and one Cuban citizen were detained for deportation.

Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain, photographed prior to a press conference held at the Granville County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Oxford, N.C., prepares to speak about the July 27th bust of a cockfighting operation.

Cockfighting is a Class I felony, the lowest possible, which could result in up to a year in prison.

Gambling is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine and a maximum of 60 days in jail.