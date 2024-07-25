NC Democrat Don Davis joins Republicans in symbolic vote against VP Kamala Harris

A North Carolina Democrat joined House Republicans in a symbolic vote Thursday morning that targets Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as she launches her presidential campaign.

The House voted 220 to 196 in favor of a resolution condemning Harris as a failed “border czar” for her work on immigration policy.

Rep. Don Davis of Snow Hill was among six Democrats who sided with Republicans Thursday.

“After making three trips to the southern border, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border,” Davis said in a written statement to McClatchy. “As the Administration transitions, it’s essential to continue listening and stepping up efforts to address these significant concerns. Likewise, Congress must put politics aside and work together in a bipartisan manner to accomplish this.”

Immigration is becoming a key issue in the 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe Biden announced he would end his reelection bid and instead endorsed Harris to succeed him. Republicans immediately began attacking Harris on her work at the country’s southern border.

In early 2021, Biden chose Harris to lead an effort collaborating with Central American countries to address an increase in migration and find its root cause. In Republicans’ resolution Thursday, they faulted Harris for waiting 93 days to visit the border, for her failure to meet with some immigration officials and for the number of people who’ve entered the country without permission.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, wasted no time Monday filing the resolution, following Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Despite the bill passing in the House, it is highly unlikely that it would be taken up in the Senate, which is narrowly led by Democrats.

Why Davis supported the resolution

Davis was joined by Democratic Reps. Yardira Caraveo of Colorado; Henry Cuellar of Texas; Jared Golden of Maine; Mary Peltola of Alaska; and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington in supporting the resolution’s passage. All six have competitive campaigns this election cycle.

Davis is running for reelection in North Carolina’s only true competitive district. After North Carolina’s legislators redrew the congressional districts, Davis became the only congressman in a district whose voters are a toss-up on whether they’d select a Republican or a Democrat.

Davis is known to be a moderate Democrat who doesn’t always vote with his party. The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy ranked Davis as the fifth most bipartisan representative in Congress and the most bipartisan freshman Democrat.

He’s running against Republican Army veteran Laurie Buckhout.

But the vote, critical of Harris, also comes at a time when the state’s governor, Roy Cooper, a Democrat is a contender to be Harris’ running mate.

He is one of several people, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona; Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky; and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg being considered as a potential vice presidential candidate.

