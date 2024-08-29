NC elections board to consider RFK Jr.’s request to remove his name from the 2024 ballot

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will decide whether to remove third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the state’s November ballot on Thursday.

After spending months fighting to achieve ballot access and even defending his candidacy in court, Kennedy’s newly certified “We The People” party asked the state board to withdraw Kennedy’s name from the ballot on Wednesday.

The board will consider the matter at an emergency meeting on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The request comes a week after Kennedy announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Republican former President Donald Trump’s campaign instead. During his announcement, Kennedy said he would remain on the ballot in noncompetitive states, but would seek to withdraw his candidacy in major battleground states.

Citing internal polls, Kennedy said he wanted to be removed from those ballots because his candidacy would help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and harm Trump.

His request comes very close to North Carolina’s ballot printing deadline. The first absentee ballots go out on Sept. 6, and as of Tuesday, more than half of the state’s 100 counties had already printed ballots, according to State Board of Elections spokesperson Pat Gannon.

In reviewing Kennedy’s request, the board will have to consider “whether it is practical to remove his name from ballots and reprint ballots,” Gannon said.

The board, which has a 3-2 Democratic majority, initially refused to certify We the People in June in a party-line vote.

Board members faced a wave of criticism from Republicans and independents for that decision, with critics accusing them of blocking third-party candidates who may have taken votes away from the Democratic nominee.

The board later reversed its decision and certified We the People, clearing the way for Kennedy to run as a third-party candidate.

The North Carolina Democratic Party then sued, asking a judge to nullify Kennedy’s candidacy. The judge denied that request, allowing Kennedy to remain on the ballot.

