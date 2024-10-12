NC House candidate, Democratic party county chair charged with stealing campaign signs

A Democratic candidate for the N.C. House was arrested Thursday after a deputy saw him remove political signs from a roadside in Moore County.

State law makes it a crime to remove or steal campaign signs during an election period.

A Moore County Sheriff’s deputy saw Lowell Simon, a 68-year-old candidate for House District 78, remove the signs while responding to a call in the West End area of Seven Lakes around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Moore is also chairman of the Moore County Democratic Party.

The deputy went to Simon’s house in West End on Friday and found the political signs in Simon’s vehicle, the post said. Simon admitted removing the signs and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of larceny of political signs, the deputy reported.

He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Oct. 30, the post said. The signs were returned to their owner.