NC lawmakers moving to open more early voting sites in some Helene-impacted counties

At least 200 voters were lined up outside the Iredell County Board of Elections in downtown Statesville around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on opening day of early voting.

In addition to passing more Hurricane Helene relief, GOP state lawmakers plan to take up legislation Thursday directing local officials in Western North Carolina to open more early voting sites.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said the bill will be taken up as a substitute version of existing Senate Bill 132, and will be first heard in the House Rules Committee later this afternoon, will direct local elections officials to open additional early voting sites in 13 counties that were affected by Helene.

Moore told The News & Observer that the bill came together after some Republican lawmakers raised concerns that some western counties did not have enough early voting sites and were experiencing lines that were too long.

He said that Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, for example, reported having to sit in traffic for two hours outside the Henderson County Board of Elections in Hendersonville, the only early voting site in the county, before she could pull in and park.

Moore said that voters in the western part of the state are having to wait for hours and hours, and said Republicans want to make sure there are multiple sites open to voters while early voting is underway.

Early voting across the state began a week ago, on Oct. 17, and runs through Nov. 2. Individual days and timings when early voting sites are open differ by county.

The elections bill is expected to be released publicly when it is taken up by the House Rules Committee at 1:15 p.m. Other details about the bill were not immediately available, but Moore’s office said it will direct local officials to open additional early voting sites in the 13-specified counties so that there is one site for every 30,000 registered voters in the county.

The bill the elections measure is substituting is a local bill, which means that it will take effect as soon as it is passed and ratified by both chambers. Local bills aren’t subject to vetoes by the governor.

Moore’s office said that with the bill expected to take effect today, additional early voting sites will likely begin opening as soon as Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The House is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. to vote on the elections bill, and a second Helene relief package, which contains more than $600 million in new funding.

Lawmakers previously passed, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed, an initial $273 million package earlier this month.

Under the Dome

Get the latest news about North Carolina politics from The News & Observer's award-winning team. Get the free digest sent to your inbox by signing up here.